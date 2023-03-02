PARISH — Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Elementary National Read Across America Day on Thursday by having its children dress up as their favorite book characters.
The national event is always held on March 2 to mark the birthday of Dr. Seuss, the celebrated children’s author.
“They have been celebrating this day since before I came here four years ago,” said APW Elementary School Principal Dawn Cooley. “Any time we can have an opportunity to celebrate reading and get kids into books, we will.”
National Read Across America Day is celebrated by elementary schools across the nation.
“It’s primarily celebrated at the elementary level,” said Cooley, “because it’s so important to get these children interested in reading.”
At APW Elementary, part of the celebration is everyone at the school — students and employees — dress up as their favorite book characters, Cooley said.
“It’s fun, having that conversation — What character are you? What book are you from?” said Cooley.
Cooley said it’s a good way to introduce characters that children may be unfamiliar with.
“For example, our third grade team dressed up as Charlie Brown and all the characters from ‘Peanuts,’” said Cooley. “So they get to have a great conversation and introduce all the third graders to the ‘Peanuts’ characters.”
Cooley hopes these conversations will spark interest on the children’s part to explore books they are not familiar with.
“It’s a really nice opportunity to celebrate books and reading and a good way to get kids engaged with reading,” said Cooley.
Cooley knows that the schools have a lot of sources to fight against for kids’ attention.
“Reading is so important. And we all know in this digital age there are so many games and shows that compete for our students’ attention,” said Cooley. “But students need to learn how to read, so any time we can take the opportunity to get them engaged we’re going to do that.”
Read Across America Day is the kickoff to a whole month of activities aimed at getting students interested in reading, Cooley said.
“We have our book fair, and a paint and literacy night,” Cooley said. “The librarian is doing a March Madness book selection.”
The March Madness book selection is set up like the NCAA basketball tournament. The librarian selects the books, reads them to children, and they vote on their favorite ones until only one book is left.
APW Elementary is the sole elementary school in the district, with about 600 students in pre-K through sixth grade.
“This is the time to get them excited about reading,” Cooley said. “These kids are proud of what they learned.”
Cooley dressed as Thing 3 from the 1957 Dr. Seuss book “The Cat in the Hat.”
