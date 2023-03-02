APW Reading day

APW Elementary School students dress up as their favorite book characters on Thursday to celebrate National Read Across America Day.

 Photo provided

PARISH — Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Elementary National Read Across America Day on Thursday by having its children dress up as their favorite book characters.

The national event is always held on March 2 to mark the birthday of Dr. Seuss, the celebrated children’s author.

