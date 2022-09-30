Anthony Vasquez

Pictured is Anthony Vasquez, a SUNY Oswego student, who is the founder of Oz Apparel, a new clothing brand designed for SUNY Oswego students as an alternative to The College Store on campus.

 Photo provided by Anthony Vasquez

OSWEGO — “There’s so much to expect,” said Anthony Vasquez, the founder of Oz Apparel.

Oz Apparel is a clothing brand designed by Vasquez for SUNY Oswego students as an alternative to The College Store on campus. 

