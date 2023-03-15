West Bridge Street fire

Firefighters use aerial ladder trucks to spray water on a fire at 39 W. Bridge St. in Oswego early Wednesday. The building, which suffered heavy damage, houses an apartment on the second floor and a longtime bar called The Raven on the first floor. 

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — An apartment and bar in the same building were badly damaged by a fire early Wednesday that took firefighters from multiple departments several hours to put out.

At 3:11 a.m., Oswego County 911 received a call from a citizen reporting that the back room of the upstairs apartment at 39 W. Bridge St. in the city of Oswego was on fire.

