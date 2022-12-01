OSWEGO — One of the defendants in the case following the death of 17-year-old Jordan Brooks was back in court Thursday.
Brooks’ stepfather, Anthony Waldron, was in court for motion arguments, according to Oswego County Court officials. He was originally supposed to be in court on Nov. 3 but the date was pushed to Thursday.
Waldron’s wife, Lisa Waldron, Brooks’ biological mother, is next slated to be in court on Jan. 30 for a conference, court officials said.
Both Anthony and Lisa Waldron have been arraigned on four charges stemming from the death of Brooks, including second-degree murder.
In March, the Waldrons were charged with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.
The Waldrons, who are being tried separately, have pleaded not guilty to all the charges. The new charges present a possible sentence of 15 years to life, Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark Moody said.
“There’s nothing much really to say. The indictment pretty much speaks for itself,” Moody told reporters after the arraignments in July. “They’re presumed innocent at this point, but we presented the appropriate information to the grand jury, and that’s what they voted.”
Both Lisa and Anthony Waldron posted bail after the arraignment in July. Lisa posted $50,000 bond and Anthony posted $50,000 cash.
The Waldrons, both of Palermo, are being charged following the death of Jordan Brooks, who was found unresponsive in his home on May 9, 2021. He was taken to a hospital where he was pron pronounced dead later that day.
An autopsy performed on Brooks determined he was only 55 pounds at the time of his death and had bedsores, exposing bone in some areas.
His cause of death was listed as malnutrition and sepsis, officials said.
