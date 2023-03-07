top story Another candidate declares for Fulton mayor By MIKE PERKINS mperkins@palltimes.com Mar 7, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email David Phares Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FULTON — A self-described “right of center” moderate announced Tuesday he plans to run for mayor of Fulton in the Republican Party primary.David Phares, 68, a 1972 graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton, joins the race that already includes candidates endorsed by the Republican and Conservative parties.Phares plans to challenge Marissa Hanlon, who has been endorsed in the race by the Fulton Republican Committee. Phares lived much of his time as an adult away from the city he grew up in.“I spent much of my adult life in Boston,” said Phares in a written statement sent to The Palladium-Times, “before returning to my childhood home in 2020.”Upon returning to Fulton, Phares immediately got involved with his hometown by joining several committees.Phares sits on the planning commission, the special events committee, Reimagine Fulton committee and the new logo/mascot committee for the high school, and several others.Phares works on the special events committee and the Reimagine Fulton committee with Hanlon.Hanlon said she is looking forward to the challenge a primary will bring.“I welcome anyone interested in the future of Fulton to run,” said Hanlon. “I’m ready for anything.”Hanlon, 41, announced her candidacy the day after current mayor Deana Michaels announced at the State of the City speech in February that she is not seeking a second two-year term as mayor.Phares credits Hanlon for his decision to run for mayor.“I’ve been going back and forth on whether to run for mayor or alderman,” said Phares. “I saw Marissa Hanlon speak at a Republican Committee meeting, and decided to run.”Phares said he woke up at 4:30 a.m. the day after the meeting and knew he would run for mayor.“Hanlon is energetic and real creative,” said Phares. “But she’s too focused on down-the-road solutions. We have problems now that should’ve been solved five years ago.”Hanlon said her focus is fixing Fulton’s current infrastructure issues, while keeping an eye to the future.“Certainly, fixing sidewalks and streets are important,” said Hanlon. “But just as important is how we keep people in Fulton and interest people in coming here.”Phares and Hanlon will be joined in the mayoral election by Conservative Party candidate Tom Kenyon, 78.The Democratic Party of Oswego County has not yet endorsed a candidate in the mayor’s race, and no Democrat has announced a decision to run. Primary day is June 27. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Company plans to convert brownfield site into solar project Mayor Barlow announces upcoming advertising campaign promoting Oswego Fulton schools report high number of absences Oswego man arrested on sex abuse/forcible touching charges Latest e-Edition March 7, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman puts defendants near scene at time of murderOswego man arrested on sex abuse/forcible touching chargesSusan Eileen PluffRoger J. ReynoldsJohn (Jack) Clifford ShuttsKent J. WallaceJury seated in Fulton murder trial in 2 1/2 daysNational Grid to spend $5 million for Fulton cleanupEugene X. PerticoneSally J. Wilkins Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes ATTRACTIVE 3 bdrm apartment. oswego ny. heat, washer, dryer, garbage For rent Fulton, Clean 2 bdrom apt. $900/mo plus. No Jobs CORNELLCOOPERATIVEExtension of Oswego County has an opening for a full Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
