TOWN OF OSWEGO — A local historian will hold a news conference Wednesday concerning Civil War surgeon and Medal of Honor recipient Dr. Mary Walker.
Oswego Town Historian George DeMass declined to say what the news conference was specifically about, other than a cryptic reference to an announcement related to the U.S. Mint.
“I’m excited for the announcement concerning Dr. Mary Walker and her legacy,” DeMass said.
The news conference will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the statue of Walker in front of the Oswego Town Hall, 2320 County Route 7. The public is invited to attend.
A phone call to the Mint’s press office was not returned Tuesday.
Mary Kay Stone, president of the Oswego County Historical Society, said she planned to attend the event but would not say what it was about. The historical society’s collections include some of Walker’s personal possessions, including her Medal of Honor.
Walker was a famous 19th-century doctor and advocate for women’s rights. She was born in the town of Oswego on Bunker Hill in 1832. She lived and taught in the area before graduating from Central Medical College in Syracuse in 1853, making her the second woman in the United States to become a medical doctor.
She died in 1919 and is buried in Rural Cemetery in the town of Oswego.
The Mint’s website doesn’t list any upcoming events, although it announced last month that it had begun shipping the first coins in the 2023 American Women Quarters Program.
Beginning in 2022 and continuing through 2025, the Mint is issuing designs highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of American women.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.