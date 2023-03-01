Andrello Police Officer of the Year

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow (left) and Police Chief Phil Cady (right) pose with Officer Damario Andrello. The Oswego Police Department has named Andrello as the Police Officer of the Year.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow on Tuesday announced the Oswego Police Department has named Officer Damario Andrello as the 2023 Police Officer of the Year. 

Andrello led his shift in calls for service, traffic stops, traffic tickets, issued parking tickets and arrests. Andrello has attended and successfully completed several specialized courses and officer development trainings.

