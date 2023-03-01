OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow on Tuesday announced the Oswego Police Department has named Officer Damario Andrello as the 2023 Police Officer of the Year.
Andrello led his shift in calls for service, traffic stops, traffic tickets, issued parking tickets and arrests. Andrello has attended and successfully completed several specialized courses and officer development trainings.
He is also a firearms instructor, hostage negotiator, commercial vehicle enforcement inspector and field training officer.
As part of his commercial vehicle enforcement assignment, he has coordinated and worked alongside the DOT and the sheriff’s department conducting specialized enforcement details in the city.
These enforcement details resulted in the issuance of several traffic tickets and increased compliance of the traffic law for commercial vehicles operating within the city.
“The city of Oswego and the Oswego Police Department are proud to honor Officer Damario Andrello for his dedication to duty, proactive policing techniques, perseverance, community involvement, investigative skills, and his desire to serve his community,” said Barlow. “Damario is a vested member of the community as a city resident and police officer and exudes the very best of what it means to be a true public servant.”
Aside from his duties at the police department, Andrello is also a member of the city planning board. He has been on the police force for 4½ years.
