American Legion Department of New York Commander David R. Riley Sr., left, stands alongside Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, American Legion Auxiliary Department of New York President Nancy Babis and Sons of the American Legion Detachment of New York Commander Timothy S. Van Patten II at Fort Ontario Tuesday.
OSWEGO — American Legion Department of New York Commander David R. Riley Sr. visited the city of Oswego and took a tour around Fort Ontario Tuesday with local legionnaires.
Riley also complimented Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow for the work he’s done during his tenure leading the Port City. Oswego County Commander Sean Mills also told Barlow, he’s “done a lot of good things for the city of Oswego.”
“From what I’ve seen, you’ve made your footprint, so that’s good,” Mills said to Barlow. “It’s not easy making changes.”
Riley, a native of Rome, said the American Legion comes to Oswego several times a year, but it’s usually “in for a meeting and (they’re) out.”
“We don’t take the time to see what’s going on. It makes it nice coming in on a visitation where we’re spending the whole day and seeing the area, seeing the improvements, seeing the water,” Riley told The Palladium-Times. “Everything’s that’s going on here, it’s very nice.”
“I know (Riley’s) from the city of Rome, so he sees a lot of the news coverage,” Mills told The Palladium-Times. “But to actually be here physically, it means a lot to see the different things the (area) has done.”
The county committee showed Riley and other visitors some highlights around the area, plus he visited other small American Legion posts within the county because those posts don’t “normally get a visitation.”
“A lot of posts are doing well. The American Legion is recovering from being downsized, and now we’re starting to get larger again,” Riley said. “It’s a smaller post being successful in our program that makes us more successful.”
Riley said that Tuesday night the group was slated to return to its hotel in Syracuse before traveling up to Clayton to visit Jefferson County today.
