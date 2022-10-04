Barlow with Legion

American Legion Department of New York Commander David R. Riley Sr., left, stands alongside Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, American Legion Auxiliary Department of New York President Nancy Babis and Sons of the American Legion Detachment of New York Commander Timothy S. Van Patten II at Fort Ontario Tuesday.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — American Legion Department of New York Commander David R. Riley Sr. visited the city of Oswego and took a tour around Fort Ontario Tuesday with local legionnaires. 

Riley also complimented Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow for the work he’s done during his tenure leading the Port City. Oswego County Commander Sean Mills also told Barlow, he’s “done a lot of good things for the city of Oswego.”

Recommended for you