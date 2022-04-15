AMBOY — Celebrate Earth Day by visiting the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center.
The center will host an Earth Day Celebration on April 23 at 10 a.m. starting with a nature-themed scavenger hunt around the center. Then, participants will be making mason bee mug hotels with the environmental educators. Mason bees are a native species and are very effective pollinators, so these “hotels” will not only benefit the bees and the environment, but your gardens as well. Mugs and supplies to make the hotel will be supplied, but ask if you can bring your own garden pruning shears (if you have a pair) to cut sticks into smaller pieces.
On Sunday, April 24, at 9 a.m., the center will host a Spring Bird Walk in search of a variety of bird species. Join environmental educators around the nature center looking and listening for songbirds, waterfowl, and raptors. Bring your own pair of binoculars or borrow a pair from Oswego County 4-H during the duration of the program (children’s sizes are available). Wear boots that can get wet and or muddy and appropriate clothing for the weather.
If you need assistance or more information, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County at 315-963-7286.
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Route 13 and Route 69 near Williamstown. More information about the Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center and its programming, can be found at thatscooperativeextension.org or by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315‑963‑7286.
