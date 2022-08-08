OSWEGO COUNTY — The Child Protection Advisory Council’s Caseworker Recruitment/Retention Task Force has come up with recommendations after having a focus group with several caseworkers from the Department of Social Services, and at Thursday’s meeting, the full council was looking for feedback from its members.
Most of the recommendations stemmed from the caseworkers wanting to feel valued and supported by the department, the county and the general public.
“As we look to develop and enact recommendations for caseworker retention and recruitment, it is important to note that we as a group will continue to support and advocate for the needs of the department on all levels,” said Tanya VanOrnum, who is a member of CPAC. “It is important to show workers that they are supported and valued.”
Part of that support and value comes from compensation, VanOrnum said to CPAC members. While caseworkers know they can’t change “external factors,” such as finances, one recommendation was brought up to include that hiring freezes should not be thrown across the board when enacted, and that child protective services should not be on that list.
“Legislation continues to educate themselves on the safety, mental health and retention issues while looking at wage and contract negotiations with union input as well as making caseworkers essential workers,” VanOrnum said.
CPAC is also putting forward recommendations for better outreach to the community and school districts “to explain the role of the caseworkers,” and VanOrnum noted that this is starting to come to fruition.
Some school districts — such as Sandy Creek and Central Square — have meetings set up to meet with members of DSS.
Diane Godfrey, a senior caseworker within DSS, said there are some schools that “know (her) really, really well,” but others not so much. And now, there is an updated “services-school collaboration pamphlet” with frequently asked questions, plus more detail and clarity to it.
“Hopefully I will be presenting to the counselors’ group in October I think, to reach out to every district in the county,” Godfrey said.
CPAC is also hoping for more outreach to law enforcement to “promote safety training and more accompanied visits when needed.”
Internally within DSS, CPAC is hoping to provide more options for mental health providers, have a system to ensure a caseworker can reach a supervisor for more assistance, and also opportunities for mandatory respite time, among other recommendations.
“We did also think it was important to think about how COVID has had a tragic impact on everyone. Caseworkers in particular were forced to continue providing frontline work for the safety of children, while at the same time not knowing the impact on what their health could be,” VanOrnum said. “We also believe that would huge of us to look at where people are with COVID right now, and also determine how to move forward and what solutions put into place.”
CPAC members are also hoping to shed a better light on caseworkers within the community, and some recommendations were made to use social media and putting together some sort of campaign.
Heather DelConte, another member of CPAC, noted that there is a similar “disconnect in the community” with the agriculture industry.
“Obviously you can do very expensive things. You can do commercials on TV, little spots, that kind of thing,” she said. “But you can also take those things like you mentioned and put them on a less expensive venue, utilizing social media. But you can also do billboards. It just depends how much people want to spend.”
Ideas were thrown around to use school district newsletters and Facebook pages that are already available, utilizing marketing potentially from CiTi BOCES.
“I think the vast majority of people across our community do see our child welfare folks as heroes,” DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord said. “But how do we promote that as well, and how do we shift those that don’t?”
Adding a positive note, Alvord did mention that foster care numbers are decreasing in Oswego County, and the commissioner attributed that to “Family Time,” which is a collaboration between Catholic Charities in Fulton, Farnham Family Services in Oswego and Huntington Family Center in Syracuse.
All three organizations have their own role: Catholic Charities has specialists “who supervise and provide pre- and post-skill sessions with parents,” and there are also parent mentors who “are king of like parent educators,” noted Liz McLean, CPAC co-chair.
Farnham has “peer advocates who support families with substance use issues,” and then Huntington helps the clinical or therapeutic “side of things” and helps “meet the person where they’re at.”
“One of our legislators, Legislator (Tim) Stahl, said, ‘Stacy, this is to be celebrated. This is wonderful news,’” Alvord said. “As I walked away from the meeting that day, I thought, ‘Absolutely. We need to get out the good news.’”
But, Alvord also told CPAC that DSS is down 22.5 caseworkers out of 77.5 caseworkers in child and family services. There are two vacancies in adult protective services.
“They’re doing incredible work with vulnerable elders, financially exploited, disabled adults,” Alvord said. “I never want to forget our adult protective, our APS, folks.”
To combat staffing shortages, DSS has reached out to those who have left the department recently who might want to come back on a part-time basis to help with day-to-day tasks. There is also a plan to get applicants and cold-call applicants through job-posting sites, such as Indeed.
Legislator Roy Reehill said he was “excited about some new ideas” that CPAC had presented, and noted that the interviews with caseworkers was “a fantastic day.” But now he wants to see some solution-based meetings.
“What I can say, (something) I hear over and over … the biggest fear is that nothing will change,” Alvord said. “We have to show something concrete that helps people feel like things will change.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.