Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the sixth part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.
Alonzo Cooper loved his country, his wife, and his community. Flamboyant and opinionated, he was a prominent resident of Oswego City throughout the latter part of the 19th and the early part of the 20th centuries.
Born in Victory, New York, on April 9, 1830, Alonzo was the son of John Cooper and Amanda Cochrane. At the age of 6, he moved with them to Sterling where he lived until reaching adulthood.
Cooper’s early adult life can best be described as nomadic. He worked as a dry goods clerk in Skaneateles, Oswego, and finally Chicago. He was a special police officer when the Lager Beer Riot occurred in Chicago on April 12, 1855.
His first business venture in Oswego was a fruit and confectionary store located in the Revenue Block on West First and Utica Street, later the site of the New York Central Railroad Depot. He specialized in selling oysters and novelties such as toys and gloves and had enough business to engage two clerks to assist customers.
In August 1862, the Civil War was raging and the situation looked grim for the Union which to date had had little reason to rejoice. The Confederates had won battle after battle and the Lincoln administration faced a crucial manpower situation. Under threat of a draft, Oswego County undertook extensive recruiting to fill new regiments. Alonzo Cooper was one of thousands who enlisted rather than face conscription. On Aug. 17, 1862, he enlisted in the 12th New York Cavalry as a private, ultimately attaining the rank of first lieutenant.
The 12th Cavalry saw extensive action in North Carolina. From April 17-20, 1864, the Confederates besieged the Union forces headquartered in Plymouth, employing naval, artillery, and infantry contingents to force their surrender. Among the soldiers captured on April 20th was Lieutenant Alonzo Cooper. It has been reported erroneously that he was sent to Andersonville. He spent one day there before being delivered to a camp reserved for officers in Macon, Georgia. He later was confined in Savannah, Charleston, and Columbia, South Carolina, from which he escaped on Oct. 13. Cooper would later detail in his book, “In and Out of Rebel Prisons,” the suffering he endured while eluding Confederate pursuers.
He was recaptured in November and sent to the Danville, Virginia, prison where he found Colonel William Raulston of the 24th Cavalry who had been captured at the battle of Poplar Grove in September. Cooper was an eyewitness to Raulston’s unsuccessful escape attempt and his fatal wounding on Dec. 10.
On Feb. 17, 1865, Cooper learned that he was going to be exchanged. He was sent to Libby Prison in Richmond and on Feb. 20 was taken with many other parolees by Confederate steamer to Varina Landing, Virginia. After a six-mile march to Union lines, the former POWs caught a glimpse of the stars and stripes. Cooper later reminisced about the moment: “When the head of the column came under the shadow of ‘Old Glory,’ both our cheers and our old dilapidated hats went heavenward with all the velocity that we were able to impart to them. Some were too feeble to more than faintly whisper their greeting to the dear old flag they loved so dearly, while tears of joy attested the genuineness of their affection for that beautiful emblem of liberty, the sight of which had so long been denied them.” Many years later, Cooper’s affection for the flag found expression in his famous poem and song, “Old Glory.”
Cooper married Mary Elizabeth Kirk on Feb.15, 1852, in the Baptist Church in Sterling. According to their daughter, Ina Lunette, their wedding trip consisted of driving from Sterling to Oswego City.
Like many officers’ wives, Mary had traveled south to be with her husband and was present when Plymouth fell to the Confederates. For his entire captivity Alonzo did not know if she had escaped. None of the letters she wrote ever reached him. As soon as he could travel, he headed to Oswego where he found her safe and sound. She soon restored his emaciated body to health with her good cooking. At the end of his furlough, Cooper returned to his unit and was honorably discharged on July 17, 1865, at Raleigh, North Carolina.
After the war, Cooper returned to his business in Oswego. Several years later he sold that operation and opened a livery stable on West Second Street between Bridge and Cayuga streets. Cooper loved horses and had brought three with him to Oswego after his discharge. He was especially fond of trotters and became a successful owner, trainer, and driver. One of his best known trotters was Sunset.
According to an obituary, “Few men in the city, or in this section of the country were as well known as Lieut. Cooper.” He was interested in politics, though he never held an important public office. A staunch Lincoln Republican, he actively supported his party’s candidates. In 1896, while attending a Republican convention, he was described thus: “Lieutenant Alonzo Cooper, who, although he wears populistic whiskers and smokes a pipe which looks like a relic of the dark ages, is a republican. Alonzo is now in Oswego, using his influence to make republican votes.” His party loyalty, however, did not prevent him from employing the local newspapers to ridicule the idiocy of both Democrats and Republicans.
On Jan. 1, 1866, Alonzo was raised a Master Mason in Oswego Lodge 127 but his real love was the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR). Albert Ames Post No. 122 was organized on Sept. 8, 1870, and Cooper was elected junior vice commander. He transferred his membership to John D. O’Brian Post No. 65 on Aug. 30, 1878. Cooper was commander many times, notably in 1897 when he arranged a reception for Colonel Albert A. Shaw, state commander-in-chief. For 20 years he was an aide-de-camp for the national organization, attending his last national encampment at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, when he was over 80 years of age.
Cooper belonged to several local veterans’ organizations, including the 12th New York Cavalry Reunion Association, the Oswego County Veterans’ Association, and the Ex-Prisoner of War Association of Oswego County. He advocated for the passage of a federal bill to provide pensions for former prisoners of war. A popular speaker, he was frequently invited to address various veterans’ gatherings.
A favorite topic was the Civil War monument long contemplated for Oswego City. Cooper repeatedly urged veterans to use their influence to make the project a reality. Although he died many years before the monument was erected in East Park, his enthusiasm helped to keep the idea alive.
Cooper loved poetry and had more than a mediocre talent for it. He enjoyed writing verses for friends’ anniversaries and birthdays. He annually created a special Valentine for Mary. His daughter, Ina, once related that he could quote whole sections of Shakespearean verse. One of his favorite plays was “Richard III.” For the last few years of his life, even as his health was failing, he composed an epic poem entitled “Secession War and Peace.”
Alonzo customarily raised the flag in his front yard on April 9teach year and when questioned as to the reason he explained that it was his birthday and that Robert E. Lee had helped him celebrate it by surrendering on that date.
After a long illness, Alonzo Cooper died on Jan. 23, 1919, in Oswego City. His body was buried in Sterling Center Cemetery alongside two infant children, William Pardee and Marybelle.
