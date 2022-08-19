Alonzo Cooper

Alonzo Cooper was well-known for his business acumen, his participation in local civic affairs, and for his love of horses.

 Photo provided

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the sixth part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.

Alonzo Cooper loved his country, his wife, and his community. Flamboyant and opinionated, he was a prominent resident of Oswego City throughout the latter part of the 19th and the early part of the 20th centuries.

Recommended for you