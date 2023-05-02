OSWEGO COUNTY — The nine school districts in Oswego County voted separately last week to approve the nearly $8.9 million 2023-24 budget for CiTi BOCES.
Only a simple majority of five districts was required to pass the budget.
“The budget passed unanimously,” said CiTi BOCES Assistant Superintendent Michael Sheperd. “Back when I first started (17 years ago), there was some contention with the budget, but it’s smoothed out since then.”
The size of the piece each district pays is based on the districts’ RWADA (Residents Weighted Average Daily Attendance).
The state takes the average daily attendance for a district for the entire year for an entire district, not just students who attend BOCES. The state then uses a series of factors to determine a weighted average and produce a RWADA number for each district.
Also up for a vote were four members of the Oswego County BOCES Board.
The board is made up of nine members, one member from each school district.
“Everybody received unanimous votes for the board as well,” said Sheperd. “It’s usually a pretty vanilla process.”
Brian Haessig (Oswego) and John Shelmidine (Sandy Creek), who were completing their three-year terms, were reelected.
Joseph McGrath (Pulaski) replaced a member for the remainder of this school year and was reelected to finish out the remaining year of that term; no word yet if he’ll run again when the term is up.
Amy Shaw was elected to fill a spot for a board member who decided not to run for another term.
