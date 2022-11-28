If you were watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on television last week you may have noticed something was missing: Al Roker–.
The “Today” show weatherman and SUNY Oswego alumnus has co-hosted NBC’s coverage of the parade since 1995. But this year the 68-year-old was notably absent from the parade as he was recovering in a hospital from blood clots in his leg and lungs.
“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”
Roker’s hospital stay didn’t stop him from supporting his alma mater. He shared a video of himself walking down a hospital corridor wearing a green and gold SUNY Oswego polo shirt.
Even though he missed hosting the parade, Roker was released from the hospital and returned home in time to watch some of NBC’s broadcast, still sporting his SUNY Oswego shirt.
He later shared a photo of himself and his family gathered for Thanksgiving dinner.
NBC has not said when Roker will return to work, but he’s bounced back from medical problems in the past.
He’s undergone two knee replacements and had a total hip replacement.
In 2020, he had shoulder replacement surgery. He was off the air for two weeks that year for surgery for prostate cancer.
Roker has long been one of SUNY Oswego’s biggest supporters, frequently plugging the college on air and even broadcasting from campus. In 2019, he teamed up with SUNY Oswego faculty to teach a broadcasting course titled “Camera Ready: Developing Your On-Air Persona.”
He graduated from SUNY Oswego in 1976 but actually began his career in broadcasting while still a student by landing a job as a weekend weatherman at WTVH-TV in Syracuse in 1974.
