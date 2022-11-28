Al Roker

SUNY Oswego alum Al Roker wears his school colors while watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade from his hospital room.

 Photo provided

If you were watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on television last week you may have noticed something was missing: Al Roker–.

 The “Today” show weatherman and SUNY Oswego alumnus has co-hosted NBC’s coverage of the parade since 1995. But this year the 68-year-old was notably absent from the parade as he was recovering in a hospital from blood clots in his leg and lungs.

