SUNY Oswego alumnus Al Roker is back home in Manhattan after being hospitalized for the second time in two months because of complications from blood clots.
The longtime weather anchor of NBC’s “Today” show announced he had been released from the hospital in an Instagram post Thursday night.
“Home!” he wrote. “So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers.”
The post included a photo of Roker clad in an Oswego State shirt and jacket as well a photo of him with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and one of him with Roberts and his daughter Leila. Roker alluded to his release from the hospital Thursday morning in a separate post that included a photo – presumably taken from his hospital room window – showing the sunrise.
“Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge. God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family,” Roker wrote.
The 68-year-old’s social media accounts have been flooded with messages of support from fans since he was first hospitalized in November for a blood clot in his leg that traveled to his lungs.
“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”
A blood clot in a person’s large veins, usually the arm or leg, is known as a deep vein thrombosis, and can partially or completely block blood flow through the vein. If not treated it can move or break off and travel to the lungs.
A blood clot in the lungs, known as a pulmonary embolism, can cause death and requires immediate medical attention.
Roker’s hospital stay forced him to miss co-hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years. He was released on Nov. 24 and made it home in time to spend Thanksgiving with his family.
He was hospitalized again last week. The second hospital vis- it caused him to miss the annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, an event he’s co-hosted for NBC since 1985.
It’s not clear when Roker might return to the “Today” show. Being on television requires a significant amount of energy, which means it could be a while before Roker is able to handle the demands of being on-air again, said Michael Riecke, an assistant professor of broadcasting and mass communication at SUNY Oswego.
“I think what a lot of viewers don’t realize is that in some cases broadcasting can actually be a very physical experience,” he said. “I think we have this impression that the hosts just sit behind the desk in a comfy chair.”
