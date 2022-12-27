MEXICO — By nearly any measure, 2022 was a difficult year for the Oswego County Department of Social Services.
The county has continued struggling to recruit and retain workers at Social Services, especially for the lowest-paying jobs and the emotionally taxing caseworker positions. Roughly a third of the department’s 90 caseworker positions remain vacant.
The impending murder trials of Lisa and Anthony Waldron in the 2021 death of their 17-year-old son Jordan Brooks has thrust the case back into the spotlight. The state Office of Children and Family Services faulted Social Services for inadequately investigating Brooks’ parents. An independent investigation ordered by county lawmakers is ongoing.
But for all the challenges facing Social Services, Commissioner Stacy Alvord — who readily admits 2022 has been a tough year — said in an interview that she is hopeful that the department’s situation will improve significantly in 2023.
For starters, the county legislature at its year-end meeting voted to bump three positions in Social Services, including caseworkers, up a pay grade in the hope that a salary increase will help in attracting applicants.
“That is a real recognition of just how many challenges they face out in the field,” Alvord said.
In addition to increasing pay, the county is ramping up its efforts to hire caseworkers, including continuous recruitment, which means an interested person can submit an application anytime.
The county has also begun hiring caseworkers provisionally. Normally a government worker has to take a civil service exam and wait to be hired until the results are posted. That process can involve months of waiting. The county currently offers the relevant exam quarterly, at 8 a.m. on a Saturday.
“What we want to do is interview the person and hire them immediately and prep them for the test,” Alvord said.
In 2023, Alvord plans to push the county to make the exam available at different times so it is more accessible to potential applicants. Police agencies across central New York have employed similar tactics as they have struggled to recruit applicants.
Alvord said she would continue to ask the county legislature to consider using pandemic relief money for signing and retention bonuses for Social Services.
Such bonuses are an approved use for funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, she said, and more than appropriate considering that department heads were voted bonuses for their work during the pandemic. “Our workers were just as face-to-face as other essential workers,” she said. “Our case workers were going into homes during COVID.”
Alvord is also hopeful that the independent report commissioned by county lawmakers will be released next year will restore public confidence in the department’s work.
“I am so tired of hearing the press go on and on about how broken our system is,” she said. “This is not a broken system and we will continue to protect children and we will continue to provide services for families as we always have.”
Much of the public’s attention has been focused on the department’s Child Protective Services unit, which by its very nature is difficult work and comes with a lot of uncertainty. Alvord said Social Services is committed to providing services to keep children safe.
Such cases can change rapidly. Alvord said caseworkers might verify that a child is safe and cared for only to have the situation deteriorate in a matter of weeks or days.
“Those uncertain situations we walk into every day are scary and yet we have to have courage in child welfare because we don’t want to take children away when it’s unwarranted,” she said.
Staffing shortages are the reason 55 percent of Child Protective Services investigations are overdue beyond the 60-day threshold.
“If anyone can run any business with a third of their staff positions vacant — one-third of caseworker potions are vacant — I applaud them,” Alvord said.
The only reason Social Services has endured such crippling staffing shortages is the dedication of its employees, she said.
“The people who are working here want to make sure that our most vulnerable citizens are taken care of,” Alvord said. “They don’t work here if they’re not called to this kind of work.”
