SCHROEPPEL — When President Joe Biden visited central New York this past fall to highlight Micron Technology’s plan to spend $100 billion over two decades to construct a massive semiconductor plant in Clay, economic development officials and politicians cheered.
The largest private investment in state history, which politicians at every level of government pursued relentlessly, will bring thousands of jobs to the region and encourage further investment by other companies.
But in Oswego County, economic development officials had an additional reason to celebrate: they had recently purchased 185 acres just 10 miles from the Micron site. The new land will double the size of the existing industrial park in the town of Schroeppel.
“We didn’t have a crystal ball,” said Austin Wheelock, the incoming executive director of Operation Oswego County. “We didn’t know that Micron was coming.
“But if you’re not proactive and you’re not out there making investments, then you’re not going to be ready to take advantage of an opportunity.”
The County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency (IDA) purchased 185 acres in July 2021 after several years of negotiations with three property owners.
The land, which is just off Route 481, connects to the existing 135-acre L. Michael Treadwell Oswego County Industrial Park, which was recently renamed for the departing longtime economic development head. The industrial park is owned and managed by Operation Oswego County, the local nonprofit economic development corporation.
The acquisition is a windfall for the county’s economic development agencies. The IDA purchased the land for a little over $1.1 million, or roughly $6,000 an acre, before Micron announced its investment in the region.
“Timing is everything,” Wheelock said. “If the IDA had tried to do this now after that, we could have had a much more difficult time and it would have been much more expensive.”
Wheelock said the cost could have easily been have times as much now that land is at a premium.
But economic development officials began exploring the idea of buying up land in the area as early as 2018. The existing industrial park, which dates to the 1980s, had slowly filled up over the years.
Then, a few years ago, EJ USA invested $9.1 million in constructing a 71,000-square-foot fabrication facility on a 15-acre site at the industrial park.
That left only a few spots left in the park for development.
Wheelock said Operation Oswego County recently closed on a 17-acre site at the park for a manufacturing company that plans to build there, further limiting the available space.
He declined to name the company because the deal has not been publicly announced yet.
As economic development officials began searching for additional land several years ago, they realized there were a limited number of locations in the area that were large enough to accommodate projects of 50-100 acres and already had much of the necessary infrastructure.
“It just made the most sense to look at the land adjacent to the industrial park,” Wheelock said.
The existing park is right off Route 481, has rail access on-site and is close to Syracuse.
It also already has the needed water, electric and sewer services as well as broadband internet.
And all of that infrastructure could be extended to the new adjacent site, which Operation Oswego County would manage, Wheelock said.
Negotiating with the three landowners took several years. Some of the 185 acres were leased out to grow corn or soybeans.
Other portions were used for recreational activities such as hunting, Wheelock said.
When the land was acquired, economical development officials viewed the purchase as a crucial proactive step in growing the county’s long-term economic development prospects, Wheelock said.
“The purchase of the land at the industrial park was an investment,” he said. “We have a huge opportunity now in front of us.”
Since the Micron announcement, Wheelock said Operation Oswego County has seen renewed interest from out-of-state developers looking for property for residential, commercial and industrial development.
He said future infrastructure development would likely be needed to support the industrial park’s growth. The village of Phoenix, which provides sewer service, has a plan to expand the capacity of its wastewater treatment plant.
And the town of Schroeppel is exploring the possibility of building its own treatment plant based on the expected development and residential growth in the area, Wheelock said.
“Now we’re in a great position to control a very marketable and attractive piece of real estate,” he said. “With the momentum of the Micron project, it’s going to help a lot to push things forward."
