Treadwell Industrial Park

The L. Michael Treadwell Oswego County Industrial Park, which was recently named for the department longtime economic development director, was running out of space several years ago when economic development officials began looking for options to expand.

SCHROEPPEL — When President Joe Biden visited central New York this past fall to highlight Micron Technology’s plan to spend $100 billion over two decades to construct a massive semiconductor plant in Clay, economic development officials and politicians cheered.

The largest private investment in state history, which politicians at every level of government pursued relentlessly, will bring thousands of jobs to the region and encourage further investment by other companies.

