OSWEGO — Cameron E. Jones, a 2009 SUNY Oswego broadcasting and mass communication graduate and manager of development for integrated content strategy for ABC News Studios, will serve as keynote speaker for SUNY Oswego’s December 2022 commencement at 10 a.m. Dec. 10.
A winner of multiple Emmy Awards, Jones currently coordinates inclusive content development activities for ABC News to support the greenlight process in development of show ideas generated internally and from third-party producers. He works across a multiplatform content space developing and supporting treatments for long-form narrative non-fiction special projects, multi-part series and docuseries.
He previously served in a chief-of-staff role for the Office of the President for ABC News. In this role, Jones reported to the president of ABC News and was a strategic partner on daily operations, special assignments and business for the news division. Jones also broadened his experience while working in project management for The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer and International subsidiary. He supported advertising sales operations for Disney Media properties, for the first Disney Media Upfront in 2019.
Jones is passionate about people and storytelling with a mix of creativity, curiosity and entrepreneurship.
Previously, he worked as a contributing digital entertainment reporter for ABC News Digital and operations coordinator for ABC News Good Morning America. He was on the front lines behind the scenes at “Good Morning America” helping to produce live events and segments as well as other administrative duties, including day-to-day business functions.
Jones also spent his time in front of the camera conducting one-on-one interviews, live streams and digital video content that has included notables like Oprah Winfrey, LeAnn Rimes, Kelly Rowland, Raven-Symoné and Candace Cameron Bure.
In December 2013, ABC News honored Cameron as a Most Valuable Player for outstanding work. He also has earned a Graduate of the Last Decade award from SUNY Oswego.
During his time at SUNY Oswego, Jones was a member of the Future Alumni Network, National Association of Black Journalists, Phi Beta Sigma and among the first class of Oswego student bloggers. Jones also interned at WSTM/CNY Central in Syracuse.
He remains active with his alma mater, having participated in the college’s Alumni-In-Residence program and New York City Career Connections. He served on the Graduates Of the Last Decade Leadership Council and as a Career Connector for the Dr. Lewis B. O’Donnell Media Summit, and donated regularly to The Fund for Oswego.
In addition to his Oswego degree, Jones earned his master’s degree in business administration from Syracuse University with a specialization in entrepreneurship.
SUNY Oswego’s December 2022 Commencement ceremony will honor hundreds of undergraduates and graduate students in front of family, friends and supporters in the Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Hall in Marano Campus Center.
