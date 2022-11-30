Cameron Jones

Cameron Jones

OSWEGO — Cameron E. Jones, a 2009 SUNY Oswego broadcasting and mass communication graduate and manager of development for integrated content strategy for ABC News Studios, will serve as keynote speaker for SUNY Oswego’s December 2022 commencement at 10 a.m. Dec. 10.

A winner of multiple Emmy Awards, Jones currently coordinates inclusive content development activities for ABC News to support the greenlight process in development of show ideas generated internally and from third-party producers. He works across a multiplatform content space developing and supporting treatments for long-form narrative non-fiction special projects, multi-part series and docuseries.

Tags

Recommended for you