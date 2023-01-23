Ship coming to Port

A ship coming into port passes the West Pierhead Lighthouse with wind turbine blades. In 2022, the port handled more than 300 wind turbine blades, tower sections and other components. The Port of Oswego Authority handled a record amount of cargo in 2022.

 Photo provided

Cargo increased about 300% in 2022 over previous year

OSWEGO — Longshoremen at the Port of Oswego handled more than 581 million tons of cargo last year, a 300% increase over 2021 and a record amount of cargo for New York’s only commercial port on the Great Lakes.

