Cargo increased about 300% in 2022 over previous year
OSWEGO — Longshoremen at the Port of Oswego handled more than 581 million tons of cargo last year, a 300% increase over 2021 and a record amount of cargo for New York’s only commercial port on the Great Lakes.
According to the Port of Oswego Authority, about 60% of the 581,602,933 tons of total cargo came from 77 ships. More than 11,000 trucks accounted for 35% of the tonnage moved and 634 rail cars represented the remaining 5%.
In 2022, the Port also received the Great Lakes/St. Lawrence Seaway Pacesetter Award from the Great Lakes/St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp., which recognizes U.S. Great Lakes ports for major increases in cargo shipping. Last year was the third time the Port has received the award in the last four years.
William Scriber, executive director of the Port of Oswego Authority, said the volume of cargo handled demonstrates the port’s importance as a catalyst for economic growth in the region.
“Our performance in 2022 firmly establishes us as a Great Lakes commerce force and a gateway to the world,” he said, noting that the Port Authority doesn’t have a state budget or receive local tax revenue. “We operate as a business, and that means we contribute to the local economy.”
The Port, which handles cargo ranging from grains, aluminum and salt, to fertilizer, petroleum and windmill parts, supports more than 200 jobs in the area and more than $26 million in annual economic activity, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Last year, longshoremen clocked just over 35,000 hours and the port directly paid more than $2.8 million in wages and benefits to local labor, according to the Port of Oswego Authority.
“The economic numbers from the past year tell a remarkable success story of how we’ve transformed the Port into an international grain export center, a wind turbine component import hub, a vital aluminum receiver for Novelis, and a major innovator in Great Lakes shipping,” said Francis Enwright, chair of the Port Authority’s board of directors.
Among the Port’s successes, last year it handled more than 300 wind turbine components, Scriber said. The pieces, which in some cases are more than 250 feet long, were a regular sight during the year as they left the port.
The port is the second-largest importer of aluminum on the Great Lakes as it supplies Novelis’s aluminum plant in Scriba. In 2022, it handled nearly 500 slabs of aluminum, each weighing 26 tons.
In 2022, the port also emphasized agricultural exports. Its $15 million Regional Agricultural Expert Center expansion project, the largest in the port’s history, allows it to store up to 22,000 metric tons and created a USDA grain testing lab that opened in May.
Last year the port was the first to ship grain out of the St. Lawrence Seaway. Scriber said shipments headed to the Middle East and Europe to help offset global disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine. More than 100 local farmers also used the port to export their crops.
Scriber said the port has been buoyed by several infrastructure projects in Oswego Harbor that started or were announced last year. He cited the reconstruction of the west pier retaining wall and dock, a $4 million investment, and $7 million in east dock upgrades. The port awarded a contract for construction near the end of West First Street of a new $2.1 million deep-water marina with modern docks, pavilion and bathrooms.
Also in 2022, the port signed an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps. Of Engineers to deepen Oswego Harbor, making it accessible to the largest container ships traveling the Great Lakes as well as cruise ships.
And in December, the federal government earmarked nearly $18 million for critical repairs to the entire harbor breakwater and the foundation of the West Pierhead Lighthouse.
