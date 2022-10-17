OSWEGO — The new Oswego skate park that opened isn’t just a 19-month project that began when the city put together some funding back in February 2021.
It’s a project that really started back in the late 1980s and early 1990s when Oswego native Brad Siedlecki and a group of friends were skateboarding around the Port City. They were “harassed by the police a lot” for skating around the city without a dedicated space.
That same group asked the Oswego Common Council for a skate park back then. Now, 30 years later, Siedlecki, who now lives in Arizona and owns Pillar Design Studios, got to come home and build that same skate park he once requested.
Pillar designed the park while Artisan Skateparks handled the actual construction along with the city’s department of public works.
“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time. … I’ve built over 500 parks all over the world. But to be able to come back home and finally be able to build a park in my hometown means the world to me,” Siedlecki told The Palladium-Times. “Now the kids have a place to go. When they do get caught in the streets, they have some place to actually go now.”
The skate park, positioned along the east river walk just below the Utica Street bridge, officially opened on Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring local officials, skaters from near and far, and a community to celebrate its opening.
The skate park, which was first announced in Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow’s 2022 State of the City address, is 8,000 square feet. The $500,000 price tag of the construction came from not only the city but the American Rescue Plan through the federal government.
Approximately $300,00 came from the American Rescue Plan while the remaining $200,000 came from a property transaction from when the Port City sold a lot on George Street to Farnham Family Services.
The park includes several ramps, a half pipe, and different railings and platforms.
“We were able to find a way to pay for it without raising taxes, without using local taxpayer dollars,” Barlow said Saturday. “And I think it’s money well spent and it’s a worthwhile investment.”
Siedlecki called the park’s location “rare,” given that it’s right along the Oswego River.
“The spot the mayor gave us, we don’t get to see skate parks on the river everywhere. It feels pretty nice,” he said. “It’s very rare that we get such a great spot for a skate park.”
Barlow said for a few years that local skate shop owners John Solazzo and John Hill, who co-own John and John Skate Shop on West Second Street, had been in his ear about building a skate park in the city.
“But what (Barlow) doesn’t know is we had hundreds of people in (our shop) every week asking us when we’re going to have a park, when we’re going to build it,” Solazzo said. “We were thinking five years down the line. It was 19 months.”
Oswego resident Bob Ruggio, who grew up with Siedlecki and was one of the few skateboarders within Oswego, originally connected Barlow and Siedlecki to get the project going.
Ruggio showed appreciation for how fast the city broke ground on the skate park, plus the “guys that carried the torch for decades to keep it lit.”
“I can’t believe this day is here. It’s pretty special,” Ruggio said. “I hope you guys respect (the park) and take care of it. … For those that aren’t riding today, consider taking it up. It was the best decision I ever made in my life.”
The skate park, Barlow said, is just another thing that gives “kids more things to do and Oswego families more things to do.”
He added the project is part of a “bigger vision” to help revitalize the downtown area of Oswego.
“Growing up here, I would always have to hear — and I actually experienced it — ‘There’s nothing to do in Oswego. You can go to the movie theater or you can go to the bowling alley,’” Barlow said. “We’re trying to diversify that a little bit.”
Solazzo and Hill, who both grew up in Oswego and are longtime friends, said the park isn’t just for them. It’s for the “future generations (which) are going to have an excellent opportunity,” Hill said.
“It feels like we missed out on so much as a kid, not having those activities like the other cities had,” Solazzo said. “This is for the kids that don’t have that sport like football, or the ones who went to the library after school and then ended up having their skateboards taken from them.”
On top of possible increased sales at the shop, Hill mentioned there’s a possibility that they “might see some real talent come out of Oswego now.”
I have a few friends that were great skateboarders around this area, but never had a dedicated spot to go. They didn’t have the money to go to the skate parks in Syracuse, or they didn’t have transportation,” Hill said. “It’s going to be sweet to see some talent really get to utilize the park and practice and get better.”
Most importantly, the skate shop now has a skate park.
“It feels like Oswego is really our home now,” Solazzo said. “It feels like we’re going to be here for the foreseeable future.”
Barlow said Saturday that the entryway to the skate park was also upgraded, with Russell Mason painting a mural that he designed. Before the redesign, Barlow said “it was a lot of concrete” and “kind of an ugly entryway.”
“I didn’t really know what to do with it. Then I got a random email from this guy who said, ‘Let me do a mural somewhere,’ and I said, ‘Oh, I have just the place. Right here,’” Barlow said. “So great job to Russ. It looks beautiful.”
There are future plans to add in security cameras and lighting, along with converting the unused building on the property into bathrooms. That should all happen in the spring, Barlow said.
The park will be open through November, and will re-open to the public in April, a release from the city stated.
“It’s such a great skate park. It turned out better than certainly I could’ve imagined,” Barlow said. “Hopefully it gets some use for the rest of this year and next year. … This skate park will add to the laundry list of things we’ve done these last few years to make Oswego a more vibrant and exciting community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.