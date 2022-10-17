Skate park ribbon cutting

City officials and other major players in the construction of the new Oswego skate park cut the ribbon Saturday to officially open the park.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — The new Oswego skate park that opened isn’t just a 19-month project that began when the city put together some funding back in February 2021.

It’s a project that really started back in the late 1980s and early 1990s when Oswego native Brad Siedlecki and a group of friends were skateboarding around the Port City. They were “harassed by the police a lot” for skating around the city without a dedicated space.

Recommended for you