Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect a correction of Linda Lockwood's note about employees, according to county officials. The correct number should have been 700 to compare to the former Miller Brewing Company.
VOLNEY — Residents of Volney and Fulton will soon be able to breathe a sigh of relief as representatives announced a plan to finally put out a smoldering fire at a former ethanol plant in Oswego County.
Monday, Oswego County Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup, Vice Legislature Chairwoman Linda Lockwood, Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay and Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels participated in a press conference in the visitor parking lot of the former site of the Attis Biofuels plant in Volney.
Weatherup said he signed an emergency order that will allow the county to work with a contractor to put out a fire that has been burning in one of the silos at the site for several months now, causing a displeasing odor to permeate through the communities of Fulton and Volney.
“We’re developing plans to put out the fire,” Weatherup said. “We have a contractor willing to come in and empty the silo and to safely dispose of the ashes and burnt material.”
The chairman said the county “has a unique partnership with some private enterprises” that they would cut open the silo, remove the burning material and also salvage what is still valuable.
As for when the cleanup will begin, Weatherup said next week they intend to be at the plant in an effort to begin “mitigating this nuisance.”
The future of the building’s vacancy still isn’t a done deal. Weatherup told the crowd the mortgage company Highscore Capital has only been in preliminary talks with Global Partners LP, who is currently only a potential buyer for the site.
During a county legislature meeting earlier this month, officials revealed a stipulation between the county and Highscore, which would need to be met in order for Global Partners to acquire the site. This mainly includes the buyer to pay the amount owed in Attis’ delinquent taxes to the county and also money owed to Highscore.
Weatherup said Attis owes the county roughly $1.7 million, but this is an ongoing figure, he said. Highscore is owed $45 million. If Global Partners becomes the new owner of the facility, ethanol production will resume at the site.
“The county will be reimbursed for all the back taxes on the property and Highscore will recoup some of their losses,” Weatherup said. “We expect that partnership to result in the property being transferred to a new owner and returned to operation.”
Lockwood recognized the capabilities of the site and what it could bring, but remained realistic. Actions taken now could broaden the tax base for residents, as well as bring jobs, though maybe not 700 to the area that the Miller Brewing Company brought, Lockwood said. Either way, it’s an opportunity that will spark activity.
“Our first move is to put out the smoldering silo fire that has been a nuisance to nearby residents for months,” Lockwood said. “But we’re also taking immediate action to set the property on a path of productivity.”
Fulton will also be a “well-positioned player in all of the development coming,” Michaels expressed, amid the recent announcement of the Micron plant in Clay, which is projected to bring 50,000 jobs over the course of two decades. Developing the plant site will only open the doors further for growth.
“We’re going to develop this site. I’m confident that this is the future of our area,” Michaels said. “Those who have worked on this project have prioritized not only the development but the health and well-being of our community and the revitalization of this area of Oswego County.”
The Attis site, also once home to Miller Brewing Company, which closed in 1994, has always been eyed for success, with Barclay stating a movie production company had once been proposed for the spot. Sunoco was able to take a stab and brought ethanol production to the area, but falling prices over the years eventually led to Attis acquiring the plant for $20 million in cash in 2019.
“It just went downhill from there and maybe we’re at the bottom right now with this silo,” Barclay said. “But it takes partnership to get anything done. I’m happy to say, we’ve had great partnership addressing the silo fire and then hopefully having Highscore and their person they have coming in to start ethanol production.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.