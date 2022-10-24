Attis again October

The former Attis Biofuels plant in Volney will soon have the fire put out after Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup signed an emergency order that will allow the county to work with a contractor to put out the fire.

 Xiana Fontno photo

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect a correction of Linda Lockwood's note about employees, according to county officials. The correct number should have been 700 to compare to the former Miller Brewing Company.

Recommended for you