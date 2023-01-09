Tenney excited to represent 24th Congressional District
WASHINGTON — Rep. Claudia Tenney’s new congressional district stretches for more than 200 miles across 12 counties — from Jefferson County south and west around Lake Ontario, cutting through the Finger Lakes, and reaching to Niagara County in western New York.
Tenney, R-Canandaigua, has never represented most of the new 24th Congressional District before, but she said in a recent interview that she’s looking forward to it.
“I’m very excited about it,” she said. “It’s an absolutely amazing district in so many ways.”
Tenney was sworn in last week with the rest of the House of Representatives after the usually mundane speaker election turned into a chaotic fight to win over a handful of ultraconservative Republicans.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., finally won on the 15th ballot early Saturday morning.
Over the next two years, Tenney said she plans to focus on agriculture — her new district is one of the top agricultural and dairy districts in the Northeast. She and her staff have been meeting with people in the farming industry and dairy farmers in particular.
In addition to dairy, which is clustered throughout much of the district, the Finger Lakes region accounts for much of New York’s wine production and Wayne County is one of the leading apple-producing counties in the country.
Other crops, including green beans, soybeans and corn, are grown in abundance.
Tenney said agriculture is a critical part of New York’s economy because the conditions for farming are so good, citing an abundance of water and ideal soil conditions.
“We have a short season, but we have a lot of things going for us in terms of our ability to produce and not just feed New York, the nation, but also feed the world,” she said. “It’s a great asset for us.”
Tenney said she also plans to focus on reducing the cost of living in New York and on energy policy — all of the state’s nuclear power plants are in her district — as well as manufacturing. She said she plans to be a strong advocate for policies that will benefit the district and build upon its existing assets.
“I think if we can enhance this with some assistance from the federal side, if we can push the state operators to be a little more pro-growth instead of the regressive types of polices coming out of Albany, I think we can see a real resurgence here,” she said.
Although Tenney is a new face to many of her nearly 800,000 constituents, she’s been traveling across the district regularly since deciding to run here last May.
Tenney, 61, grew up in New Hartford and previously served in the New York State Assembly.
The conservative Republican lost a primary against moderate Republican Congressman Richard Hanna in 2014.
In 2016, Hanna retired and Tenney was elected to represent the old 22nd Congressional District, which stretched from Oswego County to the Pennsylvania border. She narrowly lost reelection in 2018 to Democrat Anthony Brindisi and then defeated Brindisi in 2020 by a razor-thin margin.
When redistricting merged portions of her district and retiring Rep. John Katko’s district into a new Syracuse-area district that favored Democrats, Tenney moved to Canandaigua to run in a new 24th Congressional District that heavily favored Republicans. The district includes nearly all of Oswego County.
Representing such a geographically diverse district doesn’t concern Tenney, she said.
“Certainly it will be a challenge,” she said. “I think can tackle it.”
The district is actually more unified than her old district, she said, which included both urban and rural communities as well as distinct regions in the form of the Southern Tier and the Utica-Rome area.
By contrast, her new district includes mostly rural and suburban areas and plenty of lakefront and farming communities.
The length of her district, just over 200 miles from one end to another, isn’t entirely new to Tenney, who bought a new car in April.
“I’ve put so many miles on it, I don’t even know where I am, but a ton of miles,” she said. “It’s a lot of driving, but I’m used to it because my Assembly district was like that.”
When she was in the Assembly a decade ago, redistricting left her representing a district of 134,000 across 185 miles in what was the longest state Assembly district ever created. That district started in Oneida County and wound its way through seven counties to end in New York City bedroom communities in Warren, Ulster and Sullivan counties.
Tenney has opened four district offices and plans to use satellite offices and mobile office hours to help constituents more easily connect with her and her staff.
She said her staff is energized and excited to get to work.
She said as she and her staff have been crisscrossing the district to meet with constituents, they’ve been struck by the warm welcomes they’ve received from local lawmakers and everyday citizens alike.
And Tenney says there is an upside to all the driving she’s been doing in her sprawling district: It’s given here a chance to enjoy its scenic beauty.
“It’s a vacation destination just about anywhere you drive,” she said.
