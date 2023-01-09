Claudia Tenney

Rep. Claudia Tenney poses for a photo in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, the heart of the Capitol Building. Tenney was sworn in last week when the House of Representatives convened and is representing the new 24th Congressional District, which includes nearly all of Oswego County and stretches 200 miles from Jefferson County to Niagara County.

 Photo provided

Tenney excited to represent 24th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Rep. Claudia Tenney’s new congressional district stretches for more than 200 miles across 12 counties — from Jefferson County south and west around Lake Ontario, cutting through the Finger Lakes, and reaching to Niagara County in western New York.

