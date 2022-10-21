OSWEGO — In the firefighting community, those defined as “true heroes” have faced it all — perhaps not with the absence of fear, but with deliberate action in the face of it.
Thanks to the kindness of strangers, unbridled compassion met heroism on the global stage as firefighters in Ukraine recently received donations of firefighter uniforms and gear that was donated by local Oswego and Onondaga County fire departments, alongside various other New York, West Virginia, and Tennessee fire departments.
The Ukrainian Firefighters Association recently confirmed receipt of the supplies with a photo posted to its Facebook page.
The Oswego-based Chertkovsky family, consisting of Anton Chertkovsky and his wife, Liubov Chertkovsky Sobol, compiled and shipped these donations from countless fire departments, community members and donors.
Anton Chertkovsky was born in Odesa, Ukraine, and moved to the United States in 1995 when he was just 8 years old, fleeing the dangers of antisemitism during the era of the post-Soviet Ukraine. In recent years, Chertkovsky has settled in Oswego with his wife, Liubov, and their two kids, and has been working as a physician’s assistant at an Oswego County urgent care facility. Liubov was born in Vladivostok, Russia.
The family has been working tirelessly since springtime to coordinate large amounts of aid, mostly in the form of medical supplies including tourniquets, surgical tools, insulin, glucometers, nasopharyngeal airways, needles, medicine, bandages and baby clothing.
The coordination and subsequent shipping of donations overseas has not come without the obstacles of hefty shipping costs and delays, however, as some of the supplies sent by the family became temporarily stuck in limbo.
“In the middle of September, Anton took 33 bags of aid to Ukraine. Some of this aid unfortunately had been sitting, waiting for departure in a warehouse in New Jersey. A gentleman promised to send it, but never did,” Sobol said.
Despite this and many other setbacks, Anton took the goods back into the family’s hands, ensuring proper delivery overseas and loading up yet another shipping container in October.
More than 125 firefighting uniforms headed to Zaporizhzhia, a city in southeast Ukraine, situated on the banks of the Dnieper River.
Ninety-five sets of turnout gear were loaded in the shipping container sent by the Chertkovsky family, and an additional 20 sets of lighter weight firefighting gear appropriate for springtime use were also shipped. Another 12 sets of gear were flown to Ukraine by Anton himself during a recent aid expedition.
The people of Zaporizhzhia have recently been caught in the crossfire of a deadly and unapologetic war waged by Russia, as regular missile strikes rain down upon the area, typically around the hours of 2, 4, and 6 a.m. In the last two weeks, at least 70 civilians have been killed in late-night missile strikes unleashed by Vladimir Putin’s regime.
Repeated shelling has knocked out external power numerous times to the nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, which lies near the front line separating Ukrainian and Russian forces in the Zaporizhzhia region. This has sparked fears of a potential nuclear disaster.
“With the help of Anton’s parents and fire departments where they live in West Virginia, as well as our local fire departments, we have amassed turnout gear (firefighting pants and jackets), boots, helmets, and gloves,” Sobol said. “You may not have known, and we didn’t know either, but one of these uniforms can cost up to $4,000 new. We also sent military uniforms, military backpacks, knee pads, elbow pads, patient monitors, EKG machines, bandages, surgical equipment, clothing, food and art supplies for children to do art therapy.”
This has been just one of the many shipments the Chertkovsky family has compiled with the help of volunteers to send to the most trauma-stricken areas in Ukraine. The family operates a public Facebook group, “Help Ukraine, Oswego NY,” which has amassed approximately 200 members since its formation in April.
“We have sent a container which just arrived Tuesday to Ukraine and will be distributed shortly, and we also collected more equipment just last week,” Sobol said.
Fire department representatives stated that the turnout gear and equipment donated to the Ukrainian cause is more than 10 years old, and therefore not adequate for current use per OSHA standards. The gear is no longer of use to the departments and was deemed fit for donation.
The Chertkovsky family would like to thank Chief Chris Castaline of the Central Square Fire Department; William Falanga of the Fulton Fire Department; John and James Harris from Har-Rob Fire Apparatus Inc. of East Syracuse; First Assistant Fire Chief Bill Breck of Fleming Fire Department Station No. 2 in Auburn; Captain David Hodges, director of EMS operations for the Charleston Fire Department in Charleston, West Virginia; and Michael Hoffman, fire chief of hurricane fire and rescue in hurricane, West Virginia.
The family also thanked the Oswego community, even partnering at times with Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, teachers and administration from the Oswego City School District and local outreach organizations to coordinate supply drives.
“Thank you so very much to everybody who contributed, whether via direct donation of funds or goods, discounts for goods, help with packing — we definitely could not have done this without you,” Sobol said.
To learn more about the drives, visit the Facebook page “Help Ukraine, Oswego, NY.” Donations are also accepted through several donation sites, such as Venmo or Zelle.
The family has requested for those interested in donating medical supplies or other goods to contact the Chertkovsky family directly.
