The Chertkovskys

Local Oswego County residents Anton Chertkovsky and Liubov Chertkovsky Sobol wave the Ukrainian flag and Russian Liberation flag as they stand behind firefighting and military equipment recently donated to Ukrainian first responders and military personnel.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — In the firefighting community, those defined as “true heroes” have faced it all — perhaps not with the absence of fear, but with deliberate action in the face of it.

Thanks to the kindness of strangers, unbridled compassion met heroism on the global stage as firefighters in Ukraine recently received donations of firefighter uniforms and gear that was donated by local Oswego and Onondaga County fire departments, alongside various other New York, West Virginia, and Tennessee fire departments.

