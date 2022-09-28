FULTON — Fulton Public Library Director Caroline Chatterton and local author Jim Farfaglia visited the Pratt House Museum in Fulton on Tuesday evening to discuss “Echoes of Faith: Memories of Fulton Churches,” the latest book in the Fulton Memoir Project.
The Fulton Memoir Committee has been working on the memoir project since 2012, and has published six complete books since its start. Topics of past books have included businesses and schools in the community, community services within the city, Fulton veterans and their loved ones, the past of downtown Fulton and more. The books are collections of stories from Fulton community members, residents sharing their experiences living, working and having fun in the city.
The most recent book in the memoir project, “Echoes of Faith: Memories of Fulton Churches” explores churches in Fulton and as well as their spiritual leaders and communities.
The project began when Farfaglia spoke with then Fulton Public Library Director Betty Maute about ways to share his first book of poems with others. Farfaglia wanted to highlight positive things about Fulton in his writing, and the two decided on the memoir project. The first memoir project book had 41 different stories, according to the Fulton Public Library’s website. As of 2021, the memoir project has had more than 200 participants ranging in age from 15 to 102.
“‘Echoes of Faith: Memories of Fulton Churches’ was a labor of love for our hard working committee members,” Chatterton said. “It was published a while ago. We were working on it through the pandemic, which you can imagine was a real challenge for us, but we didn’t let it slow us down or stop us.”
The book has stories of over 40 local churches with about 70 people contributing memories. When starting the project, the committee attempted to reach out to every church in Fulton using telephone directories, the internet, city archives and church bulletins. Farfaglia collects memoirs from community members and assists them if they need help with writing or editing, compiling the memories into a book.
Farfaglia read excerpts from “Echoes of Faith” and discussed some of the history of churches in Fulton and surrounding areas, including from Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, State Street United Methodist Church, First United Church of Fulton, Fulton Alliance Church, the Salvation Army and many others.
Members of the audience learned about churches switching buildings with each other, churches uniting together into one, members of a church witnessing their church burn down and the long histories of numerous churches within the Fulton community.
Farfaglia said that the project truly is a team effort and thanked the Fulton Public Library for its support.
“I want to say how lucky we are to have the Fulton Library’s support this project,” Farfaglia said. “Betty, and now Caroline, believed very strongly in it. I don’t know of another library … that takes the time to collect people’s memoirs about their community. I think it’s super important.”
Farfaglia also shared a poem called “Church Bells,” which is an upcoming poem in his Postcard Poetry collection. The author sends out one poem a month in the mail to those who are interested, funded through CNY Arts in Syracuse. The poems are completely free to recipients and are of an uplifting or positive nature. Those interested in signing up for Postcard Poetry can contact Farfaglia, or the Fulton Public Library can help put anyone interested in touch with the author.
Chatterton announced the topic of the next book in the memoir project, which is “neighborhoods and houses that you grew up in.” She said that the committee is currently accepting memoirs for the project, and that the library hopes to potentially offer some writing workshops to encourage contributors to write their own memoirs rather than having a committee member write it for them.
“We have a lot of people that are very excited about this one,” Chatterton said. “I’m sure many of you have wonderful memories of the houses and neighborhoods that you grew up in, and it doesn’t need to be confined to your house. That’s why we’re saying neighborhoods too. If you spent the majority of your youth down the street at your best friend’s house, that would definitely be wonderful.”
Fulton Memoir Project books can be purchased at the Fulton Public Library, The River’s End Bookstore in Oswego and the Village Shops in Fulton. Patrons can also borrow the books from the library. All money made from book sales goes back into funding future memoir projects
