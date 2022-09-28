FULTON — Fulton Public Library Director Caroline Chatterton and local author Jim Farfaglia visited the Pratt House Museum in Fulton on Tuesday evening to discuss “Echoes of Faith: Memories of Fulton Churches,” the latest book in the Fulton Memoir Project. 

The Fulton Memoir Committee has been working on the memoir project since 2012, and has published six complete books since its start. Topics of past books have included businesses and schools in the community, community services within the city, Fulton veterans and their loved ones, the past of downtown Fulton and more. The books are collections of stories from Fulton community members, residents sharing their experiences living, working and having fun in the city. 

