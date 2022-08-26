OSWEGO — A bottle of red, white or courage has been hand selected, courtesy of the Finger Lakes region, and a local veteran with a knack for the finer things.
Oswego native Cody Christman, a retired Air Force veteran and the founder and winemaker of Bravery Wines, has introduced central New York to a variety of wines sure to win over those with a supreme taste for patriotism.
And it was recently put to the test. This year’s New York Wines Classic awarded Christman’s products several accolades, including Best Sauvignon Blanc and Best Riesling, Christman’s personal favorite.
In all, the Finger Lakes winemaker took home six medals.
“We couldn’t be more proud to be making wines in the Finger Lakes region of New Yorkstate,” Christman said in a statement. “These awards represent many years of study and effort and our successes would not be possible without the collaboration with Peter Becraft, head winemaker, and the entire team at Anthony Road Wine Company.”
Bravery Wines is in Oswego too. The retired veteran showcased the Sauvignon Blanc during a tasting at the Rooftop Lounge in Oswego last Thursday. He said the award-winning wine is quite popular. It also pays homage to Christman’s wife.
“That’s her favorite wine and it’s one of the first ones we shared together,” Christman said. “It has a French name, ‘Bébé.’ I gave it to her as a birthday present.”
In addition to Rooftop Lounge, Curtis Manor, an events venue in Oswego, also carries Bravery Wines. Christman said he is in talks with other potential vendors.
Christman left home at the age of 18 to become an airman for the United States Air Force in 1992. There, he would go on to serve as a special agent criminal investigator. He retired in 2012, switching hats to make bottles of wine. He enrolled in winemaking school shortly after brushing up on entrepreneurial education at Syracuse University.
“I went to school for winemaking and the next logical step was an internship,” Christman said. “Anthony Road Winery offered me that opportunity. So I’ve just been there ever since.”
Bravery was first conceived in conjunction with Anthony Road Winery, located just eight miles south of Geneva. It officially launched in 2020 on Veterans Day and the selection is perfectly paired with an initiative to help out service members, first responders and their caregivers.
During the brand’s first year, Christman partnered with the Yellow Ribbon Fund, a nonprofit that assists returning American service members injured during active duty and who are being treated at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and Bethesda Navy Hospital. A portion of every purchase is donated to the cause.
“Where the Yellow Ribbon Fund really steps in is they help the family members get to the service member,” Christman said. “They might help them with lodging, airfare, child care, all of those kinds of intangibles that you would think the military would have a hand in, but doesn’t.”
To Christman’s delight, Bravery customers managed to raise $5,000 for the nonprofit, a major feat for the small wine producer, which sells about 400 cases a year through Anthony Road Winery.
With his own brand and his heart in the right place, Christman offers some advice to prospective veterans looking to become entrepreneurs: be comfortable with asking for help.
“Veterans and their spouses, we’re not always good at asking for help,” Christman said. “I think one of the keys to entrepreneurship and starting a business is recognizing what you don’t know.”
