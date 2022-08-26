Bravery Winery

Pictured are the two wines that won awards at the New York Wine Classic, made by Oswego native Cody Christman.

 Graphic provided

OSWEGO — A bottle of red, white or courage has been hand selected, courtesy of the Finger Lakes region, and a local veteran with a knack for the finer things.

Oswego native Cody Christman, a retired Air Force veteran and the founder and winemaker of Bravery Wines, has introduced central New York to a variety of wines sure to win over those with a supreme taste for patriotism. 

