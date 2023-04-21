OSWEGO COUNTY — The convoy of vehicles killed its lights, pulled onto the shoulder of the narrow road and a dozen men wearing helmets, bulletproof vests and military-style fatigues climbed out, taking care not to slam their doors.
Their target was a secluded house in Hannibal. To maintain surprise, they’d stopped well short of it. They crept up the road in complete darkness, except for the faintest bit of starlight, struggling to find their way until a couple of officers flicked on the flashlights on their rifles.
Sgt. Bryan Thompson whispered the word “deploy” into his helmet radio and they hopped across a ditch and fanned out, using a tree line for cover. Several officers worked their way around to the back and started pounding on the door and shouting, “Police with a search warrant!”
For the officers on the Oswego City Drug Task Force, it was the dramatic conclusion of hours of intelligence gathering, planning and preparation.
The Palladium-Times spent a day following the Oswego police officers assigned to the city’s drug task force. Aside from Thompson, who supervises the four-man detail, the newspaper is not identifying the officers because of the sensitive nature of their work.
Oswego County has long had a drug task force, but Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow formed the city drug task force in March 2022 to address growing problems with drug dealing in Oswego.
Thompson is just 32 years old but is already a 10-year veteran of the department; the task force is his first supervisory assignment. The other officers on the detail are in their 30s, and all but one live in the city of Oswego. The youngest just turned 30 and is getting married soon. They’re athletic looking and sport neat haircuts.
Earlier in the day, two investigators in hooded sweatshirts sat in the break room at the police station, flipping through a giant binder full of active arrest warrants in case they spotted someone from the binder on the street.
Then they got in separate unmarked vehicles and began driving around the city. It’s a small enough place that it isn’t hard to recognize people you’ve dealt with before. For example, sometimes they end up arresting people they went to high school with.
Thompson, unshaven and wearing a long-sleeved Carhartt shirt and jeans, strapped on a bulletproof vest that holds his radio and other equipment and has a gold sergeant’s shield pinned to it. He climbed into a marked police car and drove to several former drug houses in the city that the task force has helped shut down.
“With a lot of these places, people come in and take them over,” he said. “It’s hard to evict them.”
Long-distance landlords own most of the houses and none are owner-occupied. The house at 96 W. Oneida St., a block from Oswego Hospital, is an example. City officials received constant complaints about drug dealing there.
“And this was just really a cancer to the neighborhood,” Thompson said. “We did surveillance more times than I can count on this house.”
Police executed a search warrant at the house and seized about 100 bags of a heroin/fentanyl compound. The city took the property on as a nuisance property last year.
But Thompson said that after the residents were evicted, they moved to a house at 36 W. Albany St. He said police later raided that house for guns and drugs.
The house at 105 W. Mohawk St. had a gun case pending against a resident even before the task force started. Neighbors complained repeatedly about drug dealing there, so the city’s codes officers eventually shut it down. Thompson said that the code enforcement department is often the most effective tool for shutting down a drug house.
But Thompson conceded that even that has limits. People often move to another house and start dealing drugs there. Or, as in the case of 105 W. Mohawk St., after the original resident was arrested, squatters moved in, though they were eventually pushed out too.
“When we started, there were notable drug houses in several places in the city,” Thompson said. “At this point, there is maybe one that will pop up here and there. As soon as they pop up, we shut them down.”
It’s a bit like Whac-A-Mole, but a lot of the drug issues have been pushed to the outskirts of the city, he said, to places like the Champlain Commons apartments.
Part of the task force’s efforts involve discouraging drug dealers from other areas, usually Syracuse, from moving into Oswego.
The task force relies heavily on surveillance and confidential informants to make its cases. Lately, investigators have found mostly heroin and synthetic cathinones, known as bath salts, which are generally unregulated and designed to mimic the effects of controlled substances. It’s called molly on the street and Thompson said it keeps users up for days, causes them to hallucinate and makes them erratic.
It’s also not illegal.
“And these people know it,” Thompson said as he drove past a house in the city that was under surveillance. “They’ll say you can’t do anything about it.”
His radio chirped.
“No front plate. PC.”
That meant a BMW one of the investigators had been tailing in an unmarked car was missing one of its license plates and they had probable cause (PC) for a traffic stop.
“Copy. What’s your 20?” Thompson replied.
“Van Buren and West Fifth.”
Another investigator pulled the BMW over. Investigators were familiar with the driver and passenger. They ran the plate and found the vehicle didn’t have insurance. A search of the car didn’t turn up any drugs, but the driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license and released at the scene. The BMW was towed and impounded.
“A lot of times, it’s just letting these people know that we’re around,” Thompson said.
Later, on the east side, Thompson spotted a black SUV near East Fourth and Bridge streets. It’s a vehicle he and the other investigators see all the time. He said it’s used by known drug dealers and was recently spotted at the Champlain Commons apartments. He radioed one of his investigators that the SUV was headed west on Bridge Street.
“Good chance they’re going to be headed right toward you,” he said.
The driver had seen Thompson and after a few minutes of being followed by an unmarked vehicle, the SUV parked on West Second Street.
“So right now they know they’re hot,” Thompson said. “They know we’re onto them, so they won’t do anything.”
Just to be safe, an investigator set up nearby and started surveillance.
During a break at the station, officers chatted and ate lunch out of Tupperware containers. They ignored a TV tuned to Fox News and instead discussed their favorite menu items at local restaurants.
In the booking room, Thompson and an investigator sipped protein shakes and watermelon Blow Pop-flavored drinks as they talked about informants and did paperwork about a person who had been stopped and had a warrant in Fulton.
Later on, Thompson received a phone call. An investigator had developed information that a mid-level drug dealer from Syracuse was in the area. They decided the information they had collected was enough to get a search warrant for the house on Sixty Six Road in Hannibal.
Hours later, the station buzzed with activity. Officers on the department’s Special Response Team (think SWAT) walked back and forth preparing their equipment. One officer had the wrong holster; another needed a new pair of gloves.
Once a judge signed the search warrant, the officers stood shoulder to shoulder in a cramped office while Thompson briefed them. He went over each person’s assignment.
One man would have a breaching kit, another a K-9, another a giant shield. Everything was carefully orchestrated. They discussed how many doors there were on the house and what kind of cover there was for their approach. One officer asked about a barn on the property.
They piled into vehicles and drove to Hannibal, staging at the high school. A cleaner at the school peered out a window at the line of vehicles and walked outside and asked what they were doing there. They told her they would be there only a couple of minutes and that she had nothing to worry about. A few minutes later, the group drove to Sixty Six Road.
From the time they climbed out of their vehicles until they went into the house was about four minutes. A few minutes later, they started bringing five people out in handcuffs.
After about 20 minutes of searching, they found drugs hidden behind a bookcase upstairs. Everyone had been upstairs at the time, so there was no opportunity to use the downstairs bathroom to flush evidence, Thompson said. The drugs included 52.3 grams of prepackaged crack cocaine, eight bags of a heroin/fentanyl compound and a small number of illegally possessed prescription pills.
Police arrested Sabrina L. Conklin, 30, of Granby; Amanda R. Stoughtenger, 39, of Hannibal; Richard G. Mills Jr., 42, of Granby; and Kenneth L. Rice, 44, of Syracuse.
Conklin, Stoughtenger, Mills and Rice were each charged with third-degree and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Rice was also charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police said he had a metal knuckle knife.
Conklin, Stoughtenger, Mills and Rice were all arraigned in Oswego County Centralized Arraignment Part court and released.
The task force executed its search warrant on the house on Sixty Six Road around 9:45 p.m., but investigators had hours of work ahead of them booking and processing the suspects as well as bagging and securing evidence.
“It’s going to be a long night,” Thompson said.
