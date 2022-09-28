OSWEGO — After last year’s campaign of understanding the meaning of the United Way of Greater Oswego County’s work, this year’s theme flips to current volunteers and donors: “Be a Local Hero.”

At Wednesday’s campaign kickoff breakfast at Curtis Manor in Oswego, United Way Executive Director Patrick Dewine said it is critical that the United Way continues “to educate and reassure the community that their contributions to our community fund stay in Oswego County.”

