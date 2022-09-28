OSWEGO — After last year’s campaign of understanding the meaning of the United Way of Greater Oswego County’s work, this year’s theme flips to current volunteers and donors: “Be a Local Hero.”
At Wednesday’s campaign kickoff breakfast at Curtis Manor in Oswego, United Way Executive Director Patrick Dewine said it is critical that the United Way continues “to educate and reassure the community that their contributions to our community fund stay in Oswego County.”
“The word ‘hero’ is a short, four-letter word but when used in a title, it carries the greatest honor and can typically tell the amazing story of someone’s unselfish actions,” Dewine said. “These actions always have a positive impact on the lives of someone else, and that is what we see when we talk about our donors and volunteers. You, my friends, are the local heroes who live, work and quietly give back without being memorialized. Today, that changes.”
United Way Board of Directors President Dick Delaney used a personal anecdote during the breakfast to explain the impact of United Way. He noted that growing up in a large family, with 12 kids, that until he was an adult, he “never realized the impact of how the community was helping (his) family.”
He also mentioned how the programming from agencies supported by the United Way still impact his family today.
“Prior to my parents’ passing, they needed assistance from several agencies. Today, my in-laws need services for the aging and are now being supported by local programming. This assistance for my family was made in part by United Way of Oswego County. Little did I know, at the time, that heroes, like each and every one of you, donated and volunteered to help families like mine when in need,” Delaney said. “To me, a hero is an individual who unselfishly gives without expecting anything in return, not knowing the longterm impacts of their actions. … My challenge, to you, is to find a hero to become engaged with the United Way of Oswego County.”
Also introduced during the campaign kickoff was the United Way’s new director of resource development, Brandi Weaver. She most recently worked with the nonprofit Easter Seals in Rochester, but she originally grew up in Oswego County.
Weaver added that her “journey in the nonprofit world” began when she was a youth advocate for Oswego County, where she helped families find programming that was supported by the United Way.
“I saw firsthand the impact and importance of United Way’s mission to fund and support local programming,” Weaver said. “I’m now proud to be a part of a group of heroes working behind the curtain to help support local programming.”
Dewine, alongside the United Way Board’s Immediate Past President Rob Rolfe, both promoted the sense of teamwork throughout the community. Rolfe added that “Oswego County is a place where people’s hearts are very rich,” noting he’s never seen a community with so many events like chicken barbecues to help raise money for certain things.
“Everyone in Oswego County bands together when it’s for those around them. It’s their neighbors, it’s their friends, it’s their family, it’s their coworkers,” Rolfe said.
Dewine mentioned that the United Way’s work “cannot be done alone.”
“By spreading the message that it takes a community-wide effort to make a community-wide impact, it also takes local heroes. I ask that you share today’s stories and paint a picture of the impact every donor dollar has to those in need,” Dewins said. “It is then that we can reinforce that every individual gift combined with the power of our community provides the ability to make a major impact across our county.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.