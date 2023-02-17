Cheyenne Manford

Cheyenne Manford, of Mad Hook Mobile Slaughtery, processed a Scottish Highland cow for a customer in Parish. Manford kept the horns.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO COUNTY — When someone mentions that Cheyenne Manford should have considered medical school, she nods and laughs. She’s clearly heard that before. Then again, she might have trouble with the Hippocratic oath.

Manford, 32, is a slaughterman. Never mind that she is a woman in an overwhelmingly male-dominated field; she doesn’t have the time or tolerance for semantics.

