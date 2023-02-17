OSWEGO COUNTY — When someone mentions that Cheyenne Manford should have considered medical school, she nods and laughs. She’s clearly heard that before. Then again, she might have trouble with the Hippocratic oath.
Manford, 32, is a slaughterman. Never mind that she is a woman in an overwhelmingly male-dominated field; she doesn’t have the time or tolerance for semantics.
“The atlas joint is right here,” said Manford, pointing to the skull base of a Holstein steer she’d just begun preparing for processing. Then, she explained the many health benefits of bone broth, and using the cow’s tail to make broth.
Those are just a few of the tidbits of information Manford pointed out on Wednesday as she was dispatching a steer at Butterville Farms, a large dairy operation in Adams, just over the Jefferson County line. There, she was greeted by three burly farmers who served as occasional assistants as Manford dispatched the waiting steer, then easily wrestled chains to hoist the carcass and position it in an aluminum “cradle” for skinning, preparing it for transport to a packaging facility.
There is a shortage of slaughter facilities across New York State, and Manford is happy to help fill the void in this area. She started her business, Mad Hook Mobile Slaughtery, in April 2022, after several years of learning from existing meat processors in Oswego County and in nearby Jefferson County.
Finding a slaughter facility that will take cows is extremely difficult; many slaughter facilities will take only smaller animals, like hogs and chickens.
In 2009, a large slaughterhouse business wanted to set up shop in the town of Mexico, but the town has a zoning ordinance that prohibits slaughterhouses. The proposed project would have been the largest in the nation.
There are processing plants — where meat is transported after slaughter to be cut and packaged — but it’s the initial slaughter, and subsequent transportation to the processing and packaging facility, that is a service nearly impossible to find.
Manford worked for a decade as a bank teller, and in 2015 she started her own hobby farm by raising meat goats. Eventually, she’d take Tuesdays off from work to help with animal processing at the Ives meat processing plant in Scriba, learning about the craft and taking in all the knowledge she could.
“I enjoyed what they did, and how they knew the anatomy of the animals,” she said. “It was neat.”
Soon, she was considering a slaughter business. She and her boyfriend, diesel mechanic Justin Stowell, talked at length about the prospects of the business.
And in 2022, Manford said, “I think I can do it.”
With the encouragement of local meat processors like the Ives, Sikes and Searor families, she created a business plan. She quit her job and went to work part time for Tyler Ebersol, owner of Ebersol’s Custom Cutting in Henderson. Ebersol encouraged Manford to move forward with the business.
“He helped me perfect my skill,” she said.
She also credits her mother, and close circle of friends, for encouraging her, helping her with the technicalities of the business, and securing equipment. She currently works out of a large pickup truck and takes equipment with her, and she can take on two cows or up to three pigs.
Manford said she and Stowell are building a refrigerated meat truck that will give her more area for handling bigger jobs. She said when complete, the meat truck will function as a small slaughterhouse.
In the meantime, Manford said she accepts beef jobs where a tractor is available to help lift the animal carcass so she can continue with skinning, cutting, cleaning and preparing the sections for transport to a processing facility. She is eager to provide customers with one set price, the convenience of coming to their farm or home, and transportation to a packaging facility.
“The least amount you handle (the meat) is best,” said Manford.
On the front seat of her truck is a reference binder she’s put together of medical and anatomy terms, and Manford finds that her customers appreciate her knowledge about animals equally valuable to the slaughter service she provides.
Earlier this winter, Manford worked with Parish farmer Lisa Zelljadt, whose middle-aged Scottish Highland cow was exhibiting signs of arthritis and old age. Zelljadt said it’s particularly difficult to find a slaughter service that will transport cows like hers — with long horns — because the horns could damage a trailer. She was thrilled to find Mad Hook because of the convenience of on-site slaughter, but what Zelljadt didn’t expect was the level of animal stewardship, and knowledge, that Manford brought as well.
During her work, Manford found a basketball-sized tumor on one of the cow’s ovaries, and marveled that the cow had no past issues with fertility.
“She went into an anatomy lesson,” said Zelljadt. “It was amazing. And she really cares about the animals.”
While beef and pork are the most common customers for Manford, she also does her share of poultry. She developed a business model designed for maximum efficiency — doing multiple chickens, as many as 100, at a time, but Manford admits that it’s her least favorite job.
The reason? Chickens, true to lore, are less than cooperative.
It’s physically demanding work. Manford said if customers have any reluctance about her being female, they lose it quickly after seeing her work. She said she works efficiently and is a perfectionist on the job.
She also works hard to create a schedule that takes the hassle out of the process for the customer. That often means late-night phone calls and long days. She credits her work as a bank teller for her customer service skills: “You can’t let people down.”
The payoff is not in the money, she says. It’s being good at something enjoyable, learning new things with each job, and providing a service that people need and appreciate.
“It’s addicting,” she said.
