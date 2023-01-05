Mary Mason, 911 Center

Mary Mason, a public safety telecommunicator with Oswego County 911, answers a call Thursday using a training simulator. The 911 center, which is trying to fill several vacant positions, uses the simulator when training recruits. 

 Ken Sturtz photo

Department wants to hire 6 more people this year

OSWEGO — Mary Mason, wearing a headset and seated before a sprawling bank of computer monitors, perks up when the call comes in.

