Department wants to hire 6 more people this year
OSWEGO — Mary Mason, wearing a headset and seated before a sprawling bank of computer monitors, perks up when the call comes in.
“911, where is your emergency?”
A 75-year-old man is having severe chest pains at the Dunkin’ Donuts on West Second Street in the city of Oswego. He’s struggling with breathing and having trouble speaking.
Mason reassures the caller that help is on the way. Then she tells the caller to remain on the line and begins asking a laundry list of vital questions.
It’s the sort of thing Mason, a four-year veteran of the 911 center, does every day. But it’s only a simulation, a tool used for training.
Like many of the county’s departments, Oswego County 911 has struggled to fill open positions amid low unemployment and a tight labor market that have pushed worker salaries up.
Traditionally, 911 workers have been overshadowed by other first responders, such as police and firefighters, and have not been paid as well. In Oswego County, 911 workers were paid less than their counterparts in Onondaga, Madison, Cayuga, Jefferson and Lewis counties.
The 911 center was so shorthanded last year that legislators had to approve more money to cover overtime costs to maintain minimum staffing levels. The 911 center’s overtime budget swelled to $80,000.
The county managed to hire three new people for the 911 center last year, but the department will still need to hire for six positions this year, said Kevin Pooley, director of the Emergency Communications Department. Pooley said that unlike other agencies, the county 911 center has a relatively small staff begin with, which makes vacancies especially difficult to deal with. Minimum staffing levels dictate always having at least five people working during a shift, but fully staffed the 911 center would have seven people working during each shift.
When fully staffed, it has 32 emergency telecommunicators working 12-hour shifts and eight office staff who can answer calls in an emergency situation.
But things have begun improving. This year’s county budget reclassified 911 dispatchers, which means a 3% contractual pay raise and another 3% raise on top of that. The starting rate for 911 workers, which was $18.67 an hour, has risen to $19.23.
And county officials have been focusing on recruiting efforts. Oswego County 911 is hosting an open house Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Public Safety Building. The 911 center will send its dispatcher to the county’s backup site so the public can tour the facility and see simulated calls being answered.
Dispatcher positions at the 911 center don’t require a bachelor’s degree or significant experience, Pooley said. Minimum qualifications include a high school diploma.
“We can pretty much take anybody right off the street that just has a strong desire to do this type of work and help the community,” he said. “We can build them right up from nothing.”
It’s still not a job that just anybody can do, and some candidates aren’t able to complete training. Pooley said candidates need to be good at customer service, able to multitask and able to stay calm in emergency situations.
“Our dispatch area is 1,400 square miles, and every single incident where anybody goes comes through here,” said John Familo, who handles training for the county’s 911 center. “So it takes a unique person.”
The situations 911 dispatchers can encounter can be very difficult, Familo said, from someone in the middle of a physical domestic altercation to someone going into cardiac arrest.
Training lasts 16-18 weeks, a little more than half of which is spent in a classroom. Recruits become nationally certified as public safety telecommunicators and as emergency medical dispatchers, which allows them to provide pre-arrival medical instructions. They are paid during training.
Call volume to the 911 center has increased 40% since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pooley said. Many of those extra calls involve individuals with mental health issues or drug problems, so recruits receive significant instruction in those areas.
As training progresses, it transitions from the classroom. Students practice on a dispatch simulator in a room down the hall from the 911 center that appears identical to the real thing.
An instructor wearing a headset a few feet away plays the part of a caller and the student goes through the process of answering and directing the call. The simulation even incorporates sound effects.
“And we start them out with the basic stuff, the barking dog, the illegally parked vehicle,” Familo said. “And then we work into the domestics in progress, suicidal caller.”
Students answer between 160 and180 calls using the simulator before they eventually get to answer real calls.
They start out on low priority, typically non-emergency calls, such as a company calling about a security alarm going off or a Life Alert activation. The students also learn how to stack and prioritize calls. If a person calls about a stolen bicycle, for example, and another call comes in to 911, the dispatcher has to put the low-priority call on hold to answer the incoming call.
The training is designed to allow students to build their proficiency and confidence over time.
With another civil service exam for 911 positions coming up in February, Familo said he’s hopeful that plenty of candidates will be interested in a career that helps the community and take the exam.
“It’s a unique job, it’s a wonderful job,” he said. “What we do here is truly admirable.”
