LT-5 tugboat

The LT-5, a tugboat that supported the D-Day landings during World War II, is moored near the H. Lee White Maritime Museum in Oswego. The vessel is a National Historic Landmark and the museum has secured nearly $900,000 in state and federal grants to dry dock the vessel to do extensive repairs and maintenance for the first time since 1999.

 Ken Sturtz photo

OSWEGO — Of the more than 5,000 vessels that supported the D-Day landings in World War II, the largest seaborne invasion in history, just nine are still afloat today, including the tugboat LT-5, which is tied up in Oswego Harbor.

But 80 years after it entered service, there’s a very real concern that the LT-5 won’t remain afloat for future generations without significant restoration work.

