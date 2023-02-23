OSWEGO — Of the more than 5,000 vessels that supported the D-Day landings in World War II, the largest seaborne invasion in history, just nine are still afloat today, including the tugboat LT-5, which is tied up in Oswego Harbor.
But 80 years after it entered service, there’s a very real concern that the LT-5 won’t remain afloat for future generations without significant restoration work.
The H. Lee White Maritime Museum has secured nearly $900,000 in state and federal grants to dry-dock the tug for the first time in more than 20 years, allowing experts to inspect the hull and perform necessary preservation and maintenance work.
“We knew the day would come when she wouldn’t be operational anymore, so it wasn’t really a surprise,” said Mercedes Niess, executive director of the museum. “But this way you would ensure that it’s not going to sink.”
Launched in 1943, the LT-5 was built to support the invasion of Europe. It steamed for England in early 1944, towing two barges carrying rail cars of supplies. On D-Day it joined a fleet of support vessels, towing barges and landing craft to an artificial harbor off Omaha Beach.
While operating off the coast of Normandy, the tug shot down a German fighter plane. After the war it was assigned to the Army Corps of Engineers, operating on the Great Lakes and helping with harbor maintenance and construction projects.
The Port of Oswego Authority acquired the tug decades ago and still owns it. The museum manages the preservation and public access to the National Historic Landmark. The port’s board considered a memorandum of understanding with the museum at its February meeting that will allow the tug project to move forward. The port is in the process of acquiring a modern tug to help ships in and out of Oswego Harbor.
“The purpose of this is to try to figure out how we can stabilize her for the future,” Robert Morgan, a member of the museum’s board, said during the meeting.
The grants were secured several years ago, but the project was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Morgan said the museum began receiving hints from the state that the grant money might not be available if the project didn’t move forward soon.
Some of the money will be used to tow the tug to dry dock. Another portion will allow for the inspection, repair and mapping of the hull as well as other necessary maintenance and repairs. The grants are also funding a study to examine options to permanently display the vessel on land if it is too deteriorated to remain in the water.
“So, it’s not just about taking it out of the water and just making it float and then in 20 years, oh no, now we have to do it again,” Niess said. “That’s part of the grant to do the study to determine where it’s ultimately going to end up.”
The amount of maintenance and money required to keep a steel-hulled vessel afloat indefinitely is substantial. It typically means dry-docking the vessel every 10-15 years to make repairs.
In April 2022, The Sullivans, a destroyer that saw action in the Pacific during World War II, suffered a hull breach and began sinking at its mooring at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. The vessel was eventually repaired.
In the case of the LT-5, a condition assessment survey by a naval architecture firm found that while its overall condition is fair, it needs preservation and restoration to ensure its longevity as an in-water National Historic Landmark.
The exterior above the waterline remains in good condition, but the hull below the waterline isn’t easily accessible and requires periodic inspection, maintenance and repair.
The tug was last dry-docked in 1999. The interior has areas of corrosion due to water infiltration.
The survey also documented the need to remove residual engine oil, waste fluids and 112 nickel-ion batteries, as well as more than 12,000 gallons of old diesel fuel that is 15-20 years old.
“It’s not going to be a working tug,” Morgan said. “I don’t think it’s going to be a floating tug for that much longer, but we’ve got to find the structural engineers to find out and we have state and federal money together to do it.”
Just getting the tug out of the water is going to be expensive. It’s so large that it’ll need to be towed to a shipyard that can handle larger vessels.
Niess said the museum is in the process of finalizing a memorandum of understanding with the port, which will allow the project to move forward.
The goal is to have the tug transported to drydock by September for a winter layup. The vessel will be transported back to Oswego by June 6, 2024, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Niess said.
Even if the LT-5 has to permanently removed from the water, Niess said the museum still plans to preserve the piece of World War II maritime history for the future.
“The maritime museum is committed to caring for not just every artifact but also the vessels,” she said.
