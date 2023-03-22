Oswego YMCA 2020

Children participate in the Oswego YMCA’s child care program in 2020. The YMCA was one of seven applicants that the Oswego County American Rescue Plan Taskforce recommended the legislature give pandemic stimulus money. If approved by county lawmakers, the YMCA would receive $150,000 to help offset lost revenue during the pandemic.

 File photo

OSWEGO — Seven municipalities, businesses and nonprofits are a step closer to receiving a combined $600,000 in federal pandemic stimulus money.

Oswego County’s American Rescue Plan Act Taskforce agreed on Tuesday to recommend the projects for funding. The appropriate county legislature committees and the legislature as a whole still must approve them.

Recommended for you