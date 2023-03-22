OSWEGO — Seven municipalities, businesses and nonprofits are a step closer to receiving a combined $600,000 in federal pandemic stimulus money.
Oswego County’s American Rescue Plan Act Taskforce agreed on Tuesday to recommend the projects for funding. The appropriate county legislature committees and the legislature as a whole still must approve them.
The Oswego YMCA and the village of Pulaski would be the biggest recipients. They were each recommended for $150,000.
The YMCA originally submitted an application seeking nearly $2 million for a range of projects including renovations, additions and moving equipment. The task force didn’t move on that request and the YMCA eventually put together another application seeking only support for lost revenue, about $156,000 after all the COVID-19 grants were removed from the eligible amount.
Pulaski’s insurance carrier told the village that it either needed to demolish or reinforce the arches above a walkway in a village park. The village obtained multiple quotes for the work and sought $150,000 for the project, which is estimated to cost $500,000-600,000.
The task force recommended $121,290 for the Early Childhood Alliance, which includes Oswego County Opportunities, Integrated Community Planning, CiTi BOCES and the Shineman Foundation.
The group was formed to develop a comprehensive infrastructure for child care in the county for younger children.
Janice Scott, education services director at Oswego County Opportunities, said a number of programs already provide valuable services for children but they are provided in a somewhat uncoordinated, piecemeal fashion.
“We’re looking at facilitating a cross-section of collaboration with all the people that (work with) children from birth to age 5,” she said.
Scott said that if approved by the county, the funding would be used to hire a full-time coordinator to operate the Early Childhood Alliance and write grants for future funding. The position would be through Integrated Community Planning.
The Midway Drive-In in Minetto is in line to receive $90,000. The business’s owners had sought about $191,000 from lost revenue during the pandemic.
While drive-in movies were popular with some people as a way to go to the movies while adhering to social distancing guidelines, costs still went up for the drive-in. For example, it was required by law to use contactless ticketing during the pandemic and racked up $12,000 in PayPal ticket processing fees.
Harborfest gets some money
Harborfest finally cleared a major hurdle by receiving a $60,000 funding recommendation from the task force. Its application for $150,000 was submitted last summer but languished in limbo as the task force repeatedly held it over and asked for more information.
Dan Harrington, who in January became executive director of the nonprofit that runs the four-day festival, met with county officials and ultimately submitted a new application. It asked for more than $960,000, which was verified as lost revenue through profit and loss statements.
Harborfest canceled the festival two years in a row during the pandemic, resulting in minimal income. The pandemic hit Harborfest so hard financially that it was uncertain whether the nonprofit would have enough money to put the festival on last summer.
While the task force recommended far less than requested, Harrington said the support would go a long way toward covering the increased costs of everything from tents and stages to fireworks.
“It’ll be helpful, that’s for sure,” he said.
Rounding out the task force’s recommendations to the legislature was $30,000 for the Lacona VFW and $15,500 for Invogue Salon. The VFW asked for the support to cover lost revenue. The salon recommendation would cover a renovation of its air filtration system.
If all of the relevant committees approve the recommendations, the county legislature could vote to allocate the funding at its regular meeting on April 13.
