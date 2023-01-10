OSWEGO — Last year, Oswego County handed out more than $5 million of federal COVID-19 pandemic relief money for 42 individual projects.
Throughout 2022, the Oswego County Legislature approved a total of $5,710,870 that was distributed to municipalities, nonprofits and private businesses for an assortment of uses.
In March 2021, Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which includes $350 billion in aid to state and local governments. The money can’t be used to directly or indirectly offset tax reductions or to delay a tax increase, but the county has significant discretion in how it spends the funding.
Eligible uses include revenue replacement for the provision of government services to the extent that the reduction in revenue was due to the pandemic; responding to the COVID-19 health emergency or its negative economic impact, including assistance to small businesses, households and hard-hit industries; premium pay for essential workers; and investments in water, sewer, broadband infrastructure.
In 2021, Oswego County created the temporary Office of Strategic Initiatives to administer and disperse ARPA funding to address the short-term and long-term needs and impacts of the pandemic.
Oswego County is allowed to use up to $10 million of its $23 million ARPA allocation to fund internal needs. This year’s budget includes ARPA funding for things such as upgrades to the 911 communications system, EMS training services, building out drone capabilities for public safety and waiving civil service test fees and enhancing recruitment using social media.
“Internally, we’re using it for providing better services to the community,” said Dave Turner, director of the Office of Strategic Initiatives.
For external projects, each eligible business, municipality or nonprofit is required to submit an application that undergoes an extensive review process.
A task force eventually reviews applications and makes funding recommendations, which then work their way through several legislature committees for approval before being sent to the full legislature for a final vote.
“At the end of the day we’re putting federal taxpayer dollars to work,” Turner said. “We’re helping people who suffered economic harm from the pandemic.”
Eight projects received $300,000 or more.
The largest single project was $500,000 for the construction of the Lake Ontario Water Park on East First Street in Oswego.
The Broadwell family, which previously received $500,000 in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds to support the project, had estimated the indoor water park would cost $4.5 million to build.
But the pandemic halted construction work and sent costs soaring. The opening of the water park, which was tentatively scheduled for the end of 2022, was pushed back. The $500,000 in ARPA funding will be used to help offset cost increases.
ConnextCare received $400,000 to help expand its existing facility to offer drive-thru testing, vaccinations and other services. Cayuga Community College got $400,000 for renovations to its Fulton campus that will allow the college to house a police academy, as well as equipment and plans to revamp its curriculum. The facility will be used by local police agencies for their police academies.
Oswego Speedway was approved for $375,000 toward the cost of making its bathrooms and parking areas more accessible. It also plans to use the money to help build an accessible seating platform in front of the grandstand and install an elevator to access its tower suites.
Champions Event Services received $325,977 to help offset the cost of expanding the capacity and making upgrades at the county-owned Legends Fields in Oswego.
The county legislature approved a separate $2 million capital project late last year for improvements at the softball and baseball complex where Champions hosts large-scale tournaments on weekends.
St. Luke in Oswego got $304,368 for the replacement and upgrade of an air ventilation system, specifically replacing air units in 80 nursing home rooms. Replacement of the HVAC for the remainder of the building via rooftop units was requested, but not funded.
The Sandy Pond Channel Maintenance Association received $300,000 to help cover the annual cost of dredging to keep the channel open.
The Salvation Army received $300,000 over three years for its Pathway of Hope program. The national initiative aims to help families break the cycle of poverty through intensive case management and assistance with access to child care, early education resources, development of employment skills, improved mental and physical well-being and better overall health outcomes.
Oswego County is continuing to accept funding applications in 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.