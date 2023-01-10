Water Park slide

The Lake Ontario Water Park on East First Street received $500,000 in pandemic-relief funds, the largest amount doled out by Oswego County. The original estimate for building the indoor water park was $4.5 million, but the pandemic halted construction work and sent costs soaring.

OSWEGO — Last year, Oswego County handed out more than $5 million of federal COVID-19 pandemic relief money for 42 individual projects.

Throughout 2022, the Oswego County Legislature approved a total of $5,710,870 that was distributed to municipalities, nonprofits and private businesses for an assortment of uses.

