FAIR HAVEN — Some teenagers spend their summer vacation at camp, scooping ice cream, or going to the movies. Fourteen year-old Madison Leszczynski launched her own business.
After spending time with her grandmother one long weekend, Leszczynski was introduced to water bikes, human-powered water crafts that simulate the feeling of riding a bike. Inspiration struck and after talking with her parents, the Fair Haven Water Bikes were born.
Housed at the Turtle Cove Restaurant and Marina, bikers can book their water bike rentals for 90-minute, half-day, or full-day sessions. After pitching the idea to local businesses, the marina, Little Sodus Inn, Colloca Winery, and Pleasant Beach will all be water bike-friendly stops, allowing peddlers to stop and enjoy some of what Sodus Bay has to offer.
“We have maps in the water bikes that say where you want to go,” Leszczynski said. “We have friendly stops like Pleasant Beach or Turtle Cove, you can park a bike there and get a drink or get food and then keep on going.”
Living just a short golf cart ride away from Turtle Cove, she plans on driving down to help customers get situated on the bikes and on their way to enjoy the day. Leszczynski is excited for the opportunity to bring people together in her own community.
“I love the Fair Haven community,” Leszczynski said. “I feel like we really need something like this, to just bring everyone together, something that families can do. We have a lot of tourists up here and just something that everyone can do.”
While Leszczynski does not yet know what she wants to do after her high school graduation, she has been able to learn a lot about entrepreneurship and what it takes to build a business.
“When this was first starting, my mom was talking all about advertising and marketing,” Leszczynski said. “I didn’t think that was as big of a deal as it actually was. I didn’t think we needed all these things and all these people to know. But, now that we have brochures and everyone in the community knows about us, and we are doing interviews and talking to all these people, it really helps to get our name out there.”
Leszczynski’s mother, Jamie Leszczynski, is proud to see what her daughter has been able to accomplish in the past months.
“It’s awesome to see the support she has from her family, but then to have a 14-year-old that has this kind of drive, to want to try something … to be able to give her that firsthand experience and have a family that supports her doing that, I think, is remarkable,” Jamie Leszczynski said. “It says a lot about Maddie that she is willing to try it.”
The Fair Haven Water Bikes are available for rental on www.fh-rentals.com.
