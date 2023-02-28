Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark Moody

Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark Moody walks back into the Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski Tuesday  after a break in jury selection.

 Ken Sturtz photo

PULASKI — The second day of jury selection in the murder trial of two Syracuse men ended on Tuesday one juror shy of a complete jury.

After seven jurors were chosen on Monday, it appeared possible that the remaining jurors could be picked by the end of Tuesday. A full jury includes 12 jurors and two alternates.

Recommended for you