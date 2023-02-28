PULASKI — The second day of jury selection in the murder trial of two Syracuse men ended on Tuesday one juror shy of a complete jury.
After seven jurors were chosen on Monday, it appeared possible that the remaining jurors could be picked by the end of Tuesday. A full jury includes 12 jurors and two alternates.
But just three jurors were chosen from the first panel of 14 and all 11 jurors from the second panel were excused. That exhausted the initial pool of 54 jurors and, beginning in the afternoon, about 30 more jurors entered the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, passed through security and underwent orientation.
A clerk read out the numbers of 17 more jurors, who were questioned by Judge Karen Brandt Brown and the prosecutors and defense attorneys. All but three from that group were excused.
When a jury is seated, it will hear the case against Alton D. Brown and Norman A. Newsome in the first murder trial in Oswego County since 2015.
Brown, Newsome and Britani E. Yerdon were charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and first-degree attempted robbery.
Authorities have said they traveled to Fulton on the night of Dec. 3, 2021, to rob drugs from Russell G. Bardin, an ex-boyfriend of Yerdon’s. Police responded to a shooting early on Dec. 4 at 610 Rochester St. and discovered Bardin and Aaron A. Smith, Bardin’s roommate, had been shot. Smith later died; Bardin survived.
Yerdon, who was in a relationship with Brown, pleaded guilty last year and is serving 23 years to life in prison.
As potential jurors were questioned on Tuesday, it quickly became apparent that many had conflicts that might disqualify them from serving on the jury. One potential juror said she was six months’ pregnant.
Several potential jurors disclosed having criminal convictions for reckless endangerment, assault, menacing and DUI. Others admitted to having relatives who have served prison time for murder, possessing child pornography and drug offenses.
A few jurors said they had ties with District Attorney Greg Oakes. One man said Oakes had handled a minor case against him. A dairy farmer met Oakes when he was campaigning for county court judge in 2021. One of the jurors is a friend and Republican committee member who campaigned for him. Several jurors were supposed to be starting vacations next week. A few disclosed medical issues. One juror recently had a knee replacement and is supposed to go to physical therapy twice a week. Another has a condition that makes sitting for long periods of time difficult. A woman said she uses medical marijuana occasionally for health issues.
The remaining pool of jurors were instructed to return this morning for another round of jury selection. Once the final juror is chosen, opening statements are expected to begin.
This is the first homicide case to go to trial in Oswego County since 2015 when Steven Szatanek was found guilty of murdering a 17-year-old girl at Brennan’s Beach in Richland in 2014.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.