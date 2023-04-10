MEN’S LACROSSE
The Oswego State men’s lacrosse team scored the last five goals of the game, while also shutting out SUNY Oneonta in the final quarter, to top the Red Dragons, 11-8, on Saturday.
The Lakers took a 2-1 advantage after the first frame thanks to goals from Max Brodman (man-advantage) and Trey Jones, who scored with five seconds left in the quarter.
After a pair of Oneonta goals in the second stanza, Oswego quickly responded with a Liam Sexton goal to square things up, 3-3. Following goals from Evan Kelly and Owen Vail, Oneonta took a 5-4 lead into halftime.
The teams traded goals in the third quarter, but the Lakers trailed 8-7.
Galvin Elston (2), Jones and Jason Dongelewic all scored in the fourth quarter to secure the Lakers’ 11-8 victory, pushing them to a 5-2 (3-0 SUNYAC) record.
Brodman led Oswego State with four points (2 goals, 2 assists). Sexton (2 goals, 1 assist), Elston (2 goals, 1 assist) and Jones (2 goals, 1 assist) tacked on three points each for Oswego State. Dongelewic (2 goals) and Jack Delany (2 assists) had multi-point games as well.
Corey O’Connor recorded a goal.
Goaltender Aiden Kenyon made 10 saves on 18 shots in the victory.
Oswego State travels to SUNY New Paltz on Saturday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
The Oswego State women’s lacrosse team kept SUNY Potsdam off the scoreboard until late in the third quarter, and the Lakers soared to a 21-3 victory on Friday on the road.
The Lakers scored the first 15 goals of the contest until Potsdam finally ended the run with 3:42 left in the third stanza. Oswego State’s Lexi Levy, Noelle Smith and Sela Wiley scored three more consecutive goals before Potsdam’s AnnaBelle Mitchell scored the Bears’ second goal of the game with 12:59 left in the contest.
Oswego State tacked on three more goals before Lindsey LaDue scored Potsdam’s third and final goal of the game with 4:48 left, rounding out the 21-3 score.
Wiley led Oswego State with 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists) followed by Isabella Lembo’s six points (5 goals, 1 assist). Shae McConnell recorded five points (2 goals, 3 assists).
Julia Quirk (4 goals) and Sadie Zemanick (2 goals, 2 assists) both tacked on four points. Smith (2 goals), Ava Tulimiero (1 goal, 1 assist) and Levy (2 goals) all had multi-point games as well.
Oswego native Katie Fierro scored a goal, while Ashley Casserly added an assist.
Three goaltenders saw game action for the Lakers. Sarah Kamide played 41:26 of the game, making four saves and allowing one goal to record the win. Alana Iacovissi allowed one goal in 8:38 of action. Nicole Aherne made three saves allowing one goal in 9:56 of game time.
Oswego State (8-2, 3-0 SUNYAC) hosts Brockport State on Wednesday.
BASEBALL
The Oswego State baseball team swept its three-game series against SUNY New Paltz on Friday and Saturday on the road.
Game 1 (Friday)
After a couple scoreless innings, the teams were tied 4-4 after the third inning. New Paltz took a 10-7 lead after the fourth inning. A seven-run seventh inning from the Lakers pushed Oswego State to a 14-10 victory over the Hawks.
Jelani Hamer went 4-6 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs. Tishawn Featherstone went 3-5, tacking on three runs and two RBIs. Julian Drew had a 2-6 performance with two runs and three RBIs.
Owen Parliament went 2-4 with two runs. Blake VanDreason went 1-5 with a run and an RBI. C.J. McCarthy and Jacob Levine also recorded a hit, and McCarthy added two RBIs.
Brian Brezosky recorded three walks and added two runs. Anthony Barone and Devon Campbell also recorded one run each.
On the mound, Jonah Shearer recorded the win with 5.2 innings pitched, striking out three, allowing three hits and one earned run with two walks. Alek Conrad threw 3.0 innings with two strikeouts, allowing five hits, three earned runs and two walks. Larry Citrola recorded 0.1 innings pitched with three hits, five earned runs and two walks.
Game 2 (Saturday)
Kieran Finnegan and Sean Clifford combined for a shutout on the mound, and Oswego State defeated New Paltz 14-0.
The Lakers scored four runs in the first inning, followed by five more scores in the third frame. Oswego State added another run in the fourth inning and two runs in the seventh inning to round out the 14-0 final score.
Parliament went 4-4 at the plate with eight RBIs and three runs, hitting two home runs. Jacob Levine went 2-3 with a run. Frank Levanti also went 2-3 with a run and two RBIs. Featherstone added a 1-3 performacne with two runs. Anthony Barone went 1-2 with a run. Brezosky, Felix De Asa Delacruz, Emil Sander and Drew all scored runs.
On the mound, Finnegan pitched 5.0 innings allowing one hit and striking out seven. Sean Clifford pitched 2.0 innings, striking out three batters.
Game 3 (Saturday)
A 10-run first inning propelled the Lakers to a 16-10 victory over New Paltz to sweep the weekend.
The Lakers ran out to a 10-2 lead after the first inning, and kept its foot on the gas pedal, taking a 15-4 lead after the third inning.
New Paltz tacked on three runs in the fourth. The Lakers scored its final run in the sixth inning before the Hawks added two runs in the bottom of the sixth, and one run in the seventh and eighth innings.
Brezosky went 2-2 with two RBIs and two runs, while McCarthy went 2-3 with three runs and an RBI. Greg Carullo went 2-5 with a run and an RBI. Hamer had a 1-5 performance with two runs and two RBIs. Parliament went 1-3 at the plate with two runs and two RBIs.
Levine went 1-2 with two runs and two RBIs, while Sam Allen recorded a hit with one run and one RBI. Drew added a run and an RBI. Emil Sander also recorded a hit.
Several pitchers saw action for the Lakers. Anthony Van Fossen recorded the win with 1.2 innings pitched, allowing five hits and four earned runs, striking out one batter. Ryan Paige tacked on 2.1 innings on the mound with one strikeout, allowing two hits and three earned runs. Jake Danyluk had 0.2 innings pitched with a strikeout, allowing two hits and three earned runs.
Campbell added 1.0 innings on the mound with a strikeout, three hits and one earned run. Jai Sharma recorded a strikeout, allowing two hits and one earned run in 1.1 innings pitched. Richie Paul also recorded 0.2 innings on the mound.
Oswego State (11-11, 6-3 SUNYAC) travels to non-league St. John Fisher on Wednesday, followed by a doubleheader against the Cardinals on Saturday at home.
SOFTBALL
The Oswego State softball team posted a 1-3 weekend against North Country opponents Plattsburgh State and SUNY Potsdam.
Game 1 (Friday at Plattsburgh)
In a pitchers’ duel, Plattsburgh snuck out two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for a walk-off 3-2 victory over the Lakers.
Madison Hoeflich, Mattison Phinney and Ellie Mahoney all recorded a hit, while Samantha Morgan and Mahoney also recorded one run. Hoeflich added an RBI.
Fiona Higgins pitched all 8.1 innings striking out 14 batters, allowing three runs (one earned) and nine hits.
Game 2 (Friday at Plattsburgh)
Tied 1-1 after the fourth inning, Plattsburgh exploded for eight runs in the fifth inning to secure a 9-1 victory.
The Cardinals struck first in the third inning before Oswego State responded with a run in the top of the fourth. But the Cardinals’ offense came alive in the bottom of the fifth to take the win.
Phinney, Morgan and Fiona Higgins all recorded one hit. Morgan scored the Lakers’ lone run, while Higgins recorded an RBI. On the mound, Maria Lutz recorded four strikeouts, allowing nine hits and four earned runs in 4.0 innings pitched. Chelsea Sellars had 0.1 innings pitched, allowing three earned runs and five hits.
Game 3 (Saturday at Potsdam)
Oswego State picked up its first win of the weekend with a 3-2 win over Potsdam. Oswego State struck first with a run in the fourth inning and two runs in the fifth inning. The Lakers held off Potsdam, allowing just two runs in the sixth inning.
Phinney and Higgins both recorded two hits, one run and one RBI. Hoeflich added one hit and a run, while Morgan and Ariana Guinassi both added hits. Kayleigh Farro also had an RBI.
Higgins pitched a 7.0-inning complete game with 13 strikeouts, allowing two runs and six hits.
Game 4 (Saturday at Potsdam)
Potsdam earned a 4-3 walk-off win over Oswego State in the second game of the day. The Bears scored one run in the second and fourth innings before the Lakers added two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to take a 3-2 lead.
But a walk-off two-RBI double from Anna Grottola in the bottom of the seventh inning pushed Potsdam to victory.
Recording hits for the Lakers were Phinney, Higgins, Morgan, Mahoney, and Guinassi, while Mahoney, Abigail Edgar and Tai Smith all recorded a run. Guinassi (2) and Morgan added RBIs.
Maria Lutz recorded four strikeouts allowing eight hits and four runs (none earned) in 6.2 innings pitched.
The Lakers (4-14-1, 1-3 SUNYAC) return to action Tuesday with a doubleheader against non-league Cazenovia College.
