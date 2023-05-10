Samantha Barsuch and her son Colton of Mexico share a book they received through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program. The Imagination Library of Oswego County recently reached a milestone of sharing 100,000 books with participating Oswego County families in the program.
OSWEGO — The Imagination Library of Oswego County in March reached a milestone of sharing 100,000 books with participating Oswego County families in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.
Patrick Dewine, United Way of Greater Oswego County (UWGOC) executive director and co-director of the Imagination Library of Oswego County program, made the announcement.
The Imagination Library program is administered by the Literacy Coalition of Oswego County (LCOC) in partnership with the UWGOC. Dewine and LCOC past president Michael Egan direct the program.
Brenda Hillman, a grandmother from Mexico, has had her set of twin grandchildren, Ryan and Avery Ladd of Mexico, participate in and graduate from the program. She currently has a grandson, Colton Barsuch of Mexico, participating in the program. His mother, Samantha Barsuch, said, “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is such an amazing program. Every month we receive a new book, and they are all different,” she said. “Having books come to your door every month makes life as a mom easier. I don’t have to search for new books to add to my son’s library anymore,”
The Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until their fifth birthday, regardless of the family’s income, said Paul Gugel, LCOC president. Every school district in Oswego County participates in the program.
The program registered its first children in November 2018. As of April 2023, there were 2,785 (43.9%) of age-eligible children actively participating in the program. In addition, 1,987 children have graduated. Over 100,000 books have been distributed to children residing in Oswego County.
