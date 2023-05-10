Imagination Library

Photo provided

Samantha Barsuch and her son Colton of Mexico share a book they received through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program. The Imagination Library of Oswego County recently reached a milestone of sharing 100,000 books with participating Oswego County families in the program. 

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The Imagination Library of Oswego County in March reached a milestone of sharing 100,000 books with participating Oswego County families in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.

Patrick Dewine, United Way of Greater Oswego County (UWGOC) executive director and co-director of the Imagination Library of Oswego County program, made the announcement.

