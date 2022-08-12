Les Weldin

Les Weldin, a member of the Friends of History in Fulton, N.Y. and of the L.C. Smith Collectors Association, stands in the Hunter Arms gallery in the Pratt House Museum holding a 1901 photo showing the six Hunter brothers from the Hunter Arms Company in Fulton. The brothers included James C., treasurer; John Jr., secretary; Samuel C., second vice president; Thomas, president; Robert B., first vice president; and William, manager. The 11th Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend is set for Aug. 19-20 in Fulton.

 Mike LeBoeuf

FULTON — It’s August, and all those that love the prized L.C. Smith guns once made in Fulton have the annual Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend in their sights.

The 11th edition of the Hunter Arms Homecoming is set for Aug. 19 and 20. It will include historical displays for judging both days at the John Wells Pratt House Museum (177 S. First St., Fulton), shooting contests using Hunter Arms/L.C. Smith guns Aug. 20 at the Pathfinder Fish & Game Club (116 Crescent Road, just off Route 57, south of Fulton), and the awards banquet Aug. 20 at Tavern on the Lock Restaurant (24 S. First St., Fulton).

