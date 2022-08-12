Les Weldin, a member of the Friends of History in Fulton, N.Y. and of the L.C. Smith Collectors Association, stands in the Hunter Arms gallery in the Pratt House Museum holding a 1901 photo showing the six Hunter brothers from the Hunter Arms Company in Fulton. The brothers included James C., treasurer; John Jr., secretary; Samuel C., second vice president; Thomas, president; Robert B., first vice president; and William, manager. The 11th Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend is set for Aug. 19-20 in Fulton.
FULTON — It’s August, and all those that love the prized L.C. Smith guns once made in Fulton have the annual Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend in their sights.
The 11th edition of the Hunter Arms Homecoming is set for Aug. 19 and 20. It will include historical displays for judging both days at the John Wells Pratt House Museum (177 S. First St., Fulton), shooting contests using Hunter Arms/L.C. Smith guns Aug. 20 at the Pathfinder Fish & Game Club (116 Crescent Road, just off Route 57, south of Fulton), and the awards banquet Aug. 20 at Tavern on the Lock Restaurant (24 S. First St., Fulton).
Each year, dozens of L.C. Smith and Hunter Arms gun collectors from across the country gather in Fulton for the homecoming event. Activities begin at 8 a.m. Friday at the Pratt House as guests arrive and set up their L.C. Smith/Hunter Arms memorabilia displays. The first floor of the museum will be filled with displays featuring shotguns finely crafted by the artisans that worked at Hunter Arms. These guns and related materials will be on exhibit to the public.
The museum will be open both days from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., and the public is encouraged to stop by to enjoy the downstairs displays and also view the Hunter Arms gallery on the museum’s second floor. The upstairs gallery also includes memorabilia of the Hunter fans and Hunter bicycles that were produced in Fulton.
“The factory was established in 1890 and was productive up until 1950, so 60 years overall of commercial enterprise in Fulton that employed people,” said Les Weldin, a member of the Friends of History in Fulton, N.Y. and of the L.C. Smith Collectors Association. “It put Fulton on the map. Not only here in the United States but worldwide people were buying L.C. Smith guns.”
The downstairs displays at the Pratt House Museum will be up for judging in three categories. Mayor Deana Michaels will be visiting the museum and voting for the display she likes best to receive the Mayor’s Trophy. All those visiting the Pratt House will cast their votes for the People’s Choice Award. Another award will be for the display voted best by members of the Hunter family visiting for the weekend.
No gun sales or swaps are permitted at the museum, Weldin said.
On the evening of Aug. 19, there will be an informal gathering at OTB in Phoenix for those attending the homecoming weekend and anyone wishing to attend.
On Aug. 20, the Pathfinder Fish & Game Club will host the shooting contests. Participants will compete in the skeet, trap, Five Stand, and sporting clays events, shooting 50 targets in each event. The competitors will be shooting L.C. Smith/Hunter Arms guns, including some more than 100 years old.
The guns remain remarkably accurate, which can be attributed to the craftsmanship that went into making them, Weldin said.
Check in is at 8 a.m., with a group photo planned for 9 a.m. and the shooting competition to follow.
First-place, second-place, and third-place awards in each category will be presented at Saturday night’s banquet at Tavern on the Lock. A special High Gun award will also be presented. It’s an all-around shooting award to be presented to a competitor taking part in at least three of the shooting categories.
“It is open to anybody that wants to shoot an L.C. Smith or Fulton gun,” Weldin said of the Aug. 20 competition.
The awards banquet on the evening of Aug. 20 at Tavern on the Lock Restaurant is also open to the public. It will cap off the weekend. It’s an opportunity for those visiting to swap stories from the shooting competition or favorite memories of their old reliable guns.
“It’s a fun event. For the people that participate in it, there’s a lot of camaraderie that takes place,” Weldin said. “They’re coming from multiple states. The camaraderie that takes place as part of this association is super.”
Previous Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekends have welcomed attendees from Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, Michigan, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and throughout New York. One time there was a visitor from Alaska who now lives in Kentucky. Indeed, participants have covered all points from the East Coast to the West Coast.
“One time we had a guy come in from California, and another from Maine. We welcome anybody who wants to come,” Weldin said.
Dozens of people show up every year for the homecoming.
“It’s a true representation of an industry that was in Fulton for 60 years,” Weldin said. “It’s because of the quality and the quantity and the expertise of the craftsmen that worked there. The guns were so well made, and they made so many more than other gun manufacturers.”
Weldin said the total number of L.C. Smith guns the factory produced from when it started in Syracuse to when it stopped in Fulton was about 500,000.
“But it was the quality that made the gun so popular,” Weldin said. “Kudos to the people that worked there and the craftsmanship.”
The public is invited to tour the displays at the Pratt House Museum and to watch the shooting competition at the Pathfinder Club. All together, the weekend’s activities trigger fond memories about the special Fulton-made guns.
“The Hunter Arms Homecoming is bringing to life the history of the Hunter Arms Company. Together with the L.C. Smith Collectors Association, they keep the L.C. Smith gun history going,” Weldin said.
The Pratt House Museum has many other displays highlighting Fulton’s history.
