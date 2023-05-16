The Guess Who

Veteran Canadian rockers The Guess Who will headline Harborfest on July 28 in Breitbeck Park in Oswego, along with Atlanta Rhythm Section and Firefall. The concert is free.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — It’ll be a night of some of the greatest hits of the classic rock era when The Guess Who, Firefall and the Atlanta Rhythm Section share the Breitbeck Park stage July 28 as the headline acts for Harborfest 2023. 

The three bands are responsible for more than two dozen top 40 hits, including “American Woman” from The Guess Who, Firefall’s “Just Remember I Love You” and Atlanta Rhythm Section’s “So Into You.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.