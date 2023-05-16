OSWEGO — It’ll be a night of some of the greatest hits of the classic rock era when The Guess Who, Firefall and the Atlanta Rhythm Section share the Breitbeck Park stage July 28 as the headline acts for Harborfest 2023.
The three bands are responsible for more than two dozen top 40 hits, including “American Woman” from The Guess Who, Firefall’s “Just Remember I Love You” and Atlanta Rhythm Section’s “So Into You.”
The 7 p.m. show is free of charge. The concert is sponsored by the city of Oswego, Oswego County Tourism and Generation Bridge.
“We’re thrilled to be able to bring these great performers to Harborfest. It’ll be a memorable night by the lake, singing along to the bands as they play hit after hit,” said Dan Harrington, Harborfest executive director. “In a year of great entertainment at Harborfest, this is a show that’s not to be missed.”
Visitors may bring lawn chairs to enjoy the show. Food and beverages will be available from many vendors in the park.
The Guess Who have produced 14 songs that hit the top 40, including “These Eyes,” “Clap For the Wolfman,” “No Time,” “American Woman” and “Share the Land.”
Firefall transcends and embraces many industrial labels — rock, soft rock, country rock, contemporary country and easy listening.
Atlanta Rhythm Section earned its place as one of the top acts in country rock. The original members of ARS came blending beautiful melodies with shifting tempos.
“I’m Not Gonna Let it Bother Me Tonight” made it into the top 20. But it was “Imaginary Lover” that proved to be the band’s biggest hit, reaching No. 7 on the charts. The band has had several top 40 singles.
Harborfest returns July 27-30 with top national and regional acts on its stages, the annual Children’s Parade and performers for young people on a special stage in Breitbeck Park, food, crafts and carnival rides, and the signature fireworks display.
The entire festival is free to attend. A diverse slate of nearly 30 regional artists and bands will perform on stages at Breitbeck Park, East Park and River Walk West. The Children’s Area returns to Breitbeck with crafts, activities and performances. The Dreamland Amusements Midway will set up again in front of the Coast Guard station on Lake Street.
