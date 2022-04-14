FULTON — There’s Fulton history at every turn in the John Wells Pratt House Museum.
The admission-free museum, located at 177 S. First St. in Fulton, opened Wednesday for the season. Its hours are 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and Saturdays by appointment only.
Visitors can check out new exhibits this year with the themes “People and Industry” and “Churches in Fulton.”
The exhibits were put together by Alec Seymour, who arranges the exhibits in the museum.
The “People and Industry” exhibit includes items pertaining to Fulton’s industrial history that includes Nestle, Miller, Sealright, Birds Eye, and lesser-known ones like the Logan Long Company, which manufactured asphalt roofing products.
“Fulton was the city that the Depression missed,” said Tom Brown, president of the Friends of History in Fulton. “We had so much work.”
Looking at a display of bottle caps from Sealright, Brown recalled something special that Sealright used to do.
“When I was a young boy in grade school, once a year Sealright would hire an airplane to fly over the city of Fulton and drop bottle caps. They had a number on it or something like that, and that’s what you looked for to win a bike or something,” Brown said. “As soon as school let out, kids just stormed the city of Fulton to find these bottle caps. Everybody couldn’t wait for that day.”
There are many items relating to Fulton’s “Dizzy Block,” the once-booming downtown area bordered by South First, Oneida, South Second, and Cayuga streets. The area featured businesses of all kinds where you could get stationery, books, clothing, candy, gifts, hardware, lunch, and more.
“At one time we had over a hundred something businesses in downtown Fulton,” Brown said.
Newspaper clippings, yearbooks, and artifacts are part of the exhibits, triggering memories for Fulton residents and sparking interest in the city from other visitors. There are tons of photos of Fultonians, Brown said.
Among the displays upstairs is one focusing on the Hunter Arms Company in Fulton, makers of guns including the legendary L.C. Smith guns. Every summer, Fulton hosts the Hunter Arms Homecoming event where Hunter Arms and L.C. Smith displays are set up throughout the museum and visitors vote for their favorite displays.
There are some items and photos that ask the visitors what the business is and where it was located in Fulton. There are index cards where visitors can place their name and what they believe the item is or what the picture depicts.
Those who visit this week can fill out a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of two Easter baskets that include candy, movies, lottery tickets, a gift card to a local restaurant, and more.
The Friends of History group has two big events coming up. First is the Friends of History Chicken Barbecue, to be held May 22 at the Fulton Polish Home.
Also, the first Friends of History Golf Tournament is slated for July 16 at Battle Island. The tourney is in memory of Alan S. Drohan, one of the founding members of the Friends of History. Brown said they are looking for captain-and-crew teams to take part in the tourney. To enter or for more details, see the Pratt House Museum website at www.pratthousemuseum.org or the museum’s Facebook page.
Brown said anyone interested in joining the board of the Friends of History is invited to express their interest. “We’ve got a great, hard-working board,” he said.
It’s all about preserving the rich history of Fulton on display throughout the Pratt House Museum.
“There’s so much that people can come in and browse through,” Brown said. “We’re keeping this history alive. We are the keepers of the history here, with two floors of nothing but wonderful items from the past.”
