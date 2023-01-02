Fulton girls hoops falls to Maine-Endwell Jan 2, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FULTON — A 23-point first quarter from Maine-Endwell led it to a 68-42 victory over the Fulton varsity girls basketball team on Friday.The Red Raiders only mustered nine points after the first frame, and then trailed 41-17 at the half.Fulton made a small push in the third quarter with 15 points, but the Spartans still held a 60-32 advantage.Maine-Endwill cruised to victory in the fourth quarter with eight points, taking the 68-42 final score. Madison Baum led Fulton with 14 points, followed by Mandy Miller who added 12 points.Alison Mainville tacked on six points. Kayla McCraith contributed four points. Bella Maliszewski contributed three points.Leanna Rupert (2) and Laura Bartlett (1) rounded out Fulton’s scoring. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition December 31, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan who punched sheriff’s deputy faces prison termDriver ticketed for leaving the scene of crash that injured woman, 91Mexico man creates art out of snowDSS caseworkers out to make a difference in a difficult jobLillian Rose Somers Lawton Meeker FryeMike McCrobie: A melancholy tribute to those we’ve lostMichelle M. InglestonJanet D. HortonOswego County presents annual Tourism Ambassador Award to retired teacherMichael A. Sirchia Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.