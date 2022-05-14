Emil M. Tulik, and 95, of Fulton, NY ,passed Thursday, May 12, at Oswego after a long illness. He was born in Fulton, NY, to the late Peter and Katherine Tulik. Mr. Tulik remained a lifetime resident of Granby, NY. He was a United States Veteran having served in the Navy during WWII. He owned and operated Emil Tulik Landscaping, Granby, NY, for over 50 years. Emil loved to garden and putting in new lawns. He also loved listening to Blue Grass music. Mr. Tulik was a past member of the Fulton V.F.W. Post #569. He was pre-deceased by his wife Barbara Tulik in 2012, his sister Sophie Tulik and his brother Edward Tulik. Mr. Tulik is survived by his 2 sons: Edward “Mitch” Tulik of Oswego, NY; Gregory (LouAnne) Tulik of Granby, NY; 3 grandchildren: Chanda, Greg, Zach and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Graveside Service: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at North Volney Cemetery, Volney, NY with the Final Rite of Committal to be officiated by Pastor Tammy Nipper. The United States Navy will give Military Honors. There will be no calling hours. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to the Fulton V.F.W. Post #569 Cayuga St., Fulton, NY. The family would also to give a special thank you to the staff of St. Francis and St. Luke Health Services, Oswego for their wonderful care and attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.