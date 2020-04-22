As we practice good physical isolation during this COVID-19 pandemic to take care of our physical health, we also need to take care of our spirit. Art is one of the most soothing things to calm and refresh our spirit, especially during this time of isolation. The urge to create art does not pause during isolation, nor should it. Let’s look at some of the opportunities that we can take advantage of during this time of isolation.
There are many opportunities to experience art globally, and people frequently talk about things like the online virtual tours of art museums such as MoMA, the Met, the Guggenheim, the Louvre, the National Gallery of Art and the Google Art Project. In addition, there are free online art, and other courses through Coursera, as well as many other online courses. You can stream one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals each weekend via YouTube, and listen to many free concerts and other musical offerings. A quick stroll through Facebook and YouTube will find many, many free performances of varying quality.
And much closer to home, there are local art offerings available to inspire us. Here are a few examples:
The Art Association at www.oswegoarts.org has a virtual tour of the Lakeside Statewide Annual Juried Exhibition, which was hanging in their gallery awaiting opening night when the lockdown prevented the public from coming to see it.
The CNY Arts Center in Fulton at www.cnyartscenter.com has some online content and has poetry readings every day this month on their Facebook page to celebrate National Poetry Month, as well as other offerings.
The Oswego Players is launching a YouTube channel with videos of their past productions. More information on this is available at www.oswegoplayers.org.
The Salmon River Fine Arts Center of Pulaski is having a COVID-19 Photo Essay Community Challenge and an online art shop. More information is available at www.salmonriverfineartscenter.com.
I hope that we find comfort and inspiration, as we take advantage of art opportunities online during this time of physical isolation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.