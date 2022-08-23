Like it or not, taxes are a way of life. They fund great things like roads, libraries and parks, but nobody wants to pay more than they absolutely have to. We often get questions like, “How can I balance my tax obligations with my financial goals?” and one possible option is a Roth IRA. Roth IRAs are tax-advantaged retirement savings accounts that can be quite useful if you expect your tax obligations will rise as you get older.

Because withdrawals from a Roth are tax-free, it’s an especially attractive option for high-earning households. Unfortunately, the U.S. tax code prohibits individuals or households from contributing to a Roth IRA if they earn over a certain annual income. But there is a workaround (creatively known as a “backdoor Roth conversion” among tax and financial professionals).

