“The time is fast approaching when all Oswegonians can point with pride to their city’s active present and hopeful future.”
Though those words seem like they might’ve come from a press statement released from city hall yesterday, that sentence is a direct quote from this newspaper over 50 years ago, referencing the Urban Renewal program.
Urban Renewal. Those two words, perhaps more than any other phrase, divided the Oswego community for most of the 1960s, and for decades beyond.
A generation of Oswegonians took either their love of urban renewal, or their hatred of the program, to their graves with them. Even today, progressives and preservationists take sides to debate what might have been different in the Port City (and around the country) had the Urban Renewal movement not taken place.
Most younger readers will need a history lesson on what Urban Renewal actually was. In a nutshell, Urban Renewal can be compared to the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) that Oswego has seen in the past couple of years. Contrary to popular belief, and with the benefit of hindsight, it was not just a local boondoggle. In a 1964 message to Congress, President Lyndon Johnson touted the upside of Urban Renewal as “the principal instrument for restoring the hope and renewing the vitality of older cities and worn-out neighborhoods.” In other words, in the “hip” culture of the 1960s, the philosophy was “out with the old and in with the new.”
In Oswego, that meant out with several major commercial blocks on the east side, where late-19th century structures stood. Gone were the Whetmore Building and what were known as the Arcade, Bush, Matson, Amdursky, and Maddigan blocks.
It took most of the decade of the 1960s for Oswego’s Urban Renewal to go from an architect’s sketch based on a politician’s vision to actual brick-and-mortar structures. Early in the decade, there were land acquisitions (some properties acquired willingly via negotiations, others forcefully through condemnation proceedings) and mountains of paperwork and red tape to satisfy federal government regulations. Controversy emerged when historians objected to the destruction of several 19th century buildings that had been the iconic Oswego skyline of the east side business district.
The desired result of all Urban Renewal projects was to revitalize downtowns and impress upon community members that downtown shopping was not a thing of the past, and revitalized downtowns could compete with the 1960s movement toward suburban retailing. Like the current DRI, the belief was that by re-inventing the multi-block Urban Renewal zone, nearby development would soon follow. That hope was quickly realized when the Easy Bargain Center was constructed on the site of the old Ames Iron Works (in 2022, the Oswego Health Behavioral Health Services Unit now sits at that location).
The centerpiece of the new construction was the Midtown Center, which was described in this newspaper on the day before its ribbon cutting on May 18, 1966 as “a modern two-story retail business facility, serviced by a 275-space double-deck parking garage.”
The anchor of the Midtown Center was the two-story Campbell’s Department Store. Also on the upper level was Key Drug Store and Victory supermarket. The lower level hosted Frank G. Wells men’s and boys’ clothiers along with Montgomery Ward, a Singer Sewing Machine store, and the Poorhouse North (later Great Laker Inn).
When the east side was being razed by the Urban Renewal wrecking ball, some city residents rallied to save the west side from a similar fate. In a “History on Tap” presentation about Urban Renewal this past summer, City Historian Mark Slosek said that the Heritage Foundation was formed in hopes of slowing down wholesale demolition of some of Oswego’s most historic structures. The Heritage Foundation, along with a migration of displaced businesses from the east to the west side, actually helped the west side become a downtown retail hub. Previously the east side had attracted the majority of retailers. Horan’s Taxi, the Puritan Clothing Store, East Side Variety, Schneider’s Jewelers, J&K Boiler Company, and Aero Sporting Goods were just a few of the 29 businesses and professional offices that relocated to the west after Urban Renewal forced them from their previous locations on the east side of the river.
Similar to the current DRI, there was a core group of movers and shakers who made Urban Renewal a reality. Mayor Ralph Shapiro, a businessman himself, led the charge and worked closely with Urban Renewal officials Ralph Lester and Archie Burke. A majority of the new construction was done by William C. Pahl Construction Company — one of the most reputable builders in central New York at that time. All were present on the platform at the ribbon cutting on that May morning in 1966 along with State Senator H. Douglas Barclay and Assemblyman Edward Crawford. WOSC radio broadcast the event live.
It seems that over the decades, Urban Renewal has developed a more negative reputation than it had while it was happening. Again, drawing parallels to our current development trends in Oswego, in the ‘60s, politicians and local leaders touted Urban Renewal as Oswego’s saving grace. The April 6, 1965 edition of The Palladium-Times predicted that Urban Renewal was “Oswego’s one big hope for business survival and prosperity.”
T.Y. Henry, president of the Greater Oswego Chamber of Commerce at the time, also supported Urban Renewal wholeheartedly. He stated, “Most local citizens agree that this project is the answer to the city’s economic ills as well as hope for the future.”
That’s another 1965 quote that sounds like something right out of a 2022 press release.
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher and coach. His column appears here every-other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers, Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family, and Reminisce Magazine.
He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com
