1965 aerial view of Oswego

Pictured is a 1965 aerial view of the Midtown Center, the centerpiece of the 1960s Urban Renewal project. The Easy Bargain Center and Loblaws supermarket can be seen in the upper portion of the photo.

“The time is fast approaching when all Oswegonians can point with pride to their city’s active present and hopeful future.”

Though those words seem like they might’ve come from a press statement released from city hall yesterday, that sentence is a direct quote from this newspaper over 50 years ago, referencing the Urban Renewal program.

