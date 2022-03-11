Editor’s note: this piece, submitted by Kenneth Nichols, a visiting instructor — writing fellow at SUNY Oswego, was submitted as a firsthand recount of the day COVID-19 changed the 2020 spring semester at SUNY Oswego.
Wednesday, March 11, 2020, began under a cloud. The earliest reports from Seattle nursing homes and Manhattan hospitals placed a stateside face on dark rumors from China, Italy, and elsewhere about the emergence of a particularly virulent respiratory illness that was confounding doctors. As The Palladium-Times reported on that day, New York had identified more than 200 cases of the ailment, 52 of those in New York City. A troubling cluster of cases had been found in New Rochelle.
But zero cases had been diagnosed in Oswego County.
SUNY Oswego and its community are not an island. The student body and faculty boast a great wealth of geographic diversity, with members representing all corners of the Northeast and the world. Still, in that time, and on that day, the six-hour drive from the City and the 14-hour flight to Asia, and the eight-hour flight to Rome felt like a comforting buffer. Of course, an airborne virus will eventually make its way to every state, city, and home, but I felt a helpless, selfish gratitude that authorities would have some kind of plan worked out by the time the Port City was affected.
One thing I have learned during the many years I have spent on college campuses as a student and a writing teacher is that rumors spread as quickly and as powerfully as…well…a novel coronavirus. It can be difficult to command the attention of 19 young people, but the challenge was greater at 11:30 on the morning of the March 11. “What’s going on with this virus?” “Are they going to send everyone home?” “How bad is it, really?” I answered to the best of my ability in the Mr. Rogers tradition: truthfully, but with all reasonable calm.
By fortuitous happenstance, the lesson I had planned for my freshman composition class that day was one of my favorites: the class poem. Young people often claim to hate poetry, even while stacking their Spotify playlists with rappers and lyricists who use meter, diction, alliteration, rhyme…all of the elements of poetry. During class, I reinforce the value of abstract thinking by asking students, for example, what the introduction of a piece of reading should feel like. Without a filter, the students contribute phrases, images, onomatopoeic sounds — anything — and I just provide a little shape to the work. Invariably, even the most poetry-resistant students wind up in spirited arguments about lineation and word choice.
That 11:30 class put pressing matters out of mind, cracking a joke about Post Malone (the “tattooed sloth”) and likening the beginning of a written work to the “clickety-clack as you go up the track” of a roller coaster.
Reality crept closer to 322 MCC during my 12:40 p.m. class. After devoting a few minutes to another corona Q&A, I relaxed my standard “no endless texting during class” rule, allowing the students to see what was happening in the outside world. Ordinarily, the isolation of the classroom creates a lovely intimacy: the class and I put everything else aside and spend 55 minutes present with each other and no one else. That day, isolation added to the fear, rational or otherwise. The students offered periodic updates.
“My friend at Potsdam said they were told to pack up.”
“They found more cases in New Rochelle.”
“Twitter says the governor is going to speak.”
I certainly couldn’t expect students to come up with similes and metaphors to help decode the feel of a paragraph or a comma. Instead, everyone jotted down phrases and lines about how they felt at the dawn of pandemic.
It started in February and I didn’t think anything of it.
And thought maybe they were having a bad day, but the stink hasn’t stopped, so now people are coughing and you can smell their breath?
Who is it?
Coronavirus or halitosis?
The 12:40 p.m. students responded to the confusing and sometimes contradictory information they were receiving during those early days:
Can it mutate?
Worsen in symptoms, how it’s transmitted?
Mitosis, meiosis…hypnosis is leading to misdiagnosis.
It happened during the 1:50 p.m. class. One of the students frowned at her phone and read aloud from one of the many news articles making the rounds: “SUNY Oswego is the latest educational institution to suspend all face-to-face academic instruction after a statewide directive from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.”
The class went through a strange variation of the stages of grief. There was denial: “What if it’s just a cold?” Anger: “We’re paying good money to be here!” Depression: “I’ve only been at college for a few months and now I have to leave?” I don’t recall much “Acceptance,” but I certainly remember the young woman in the first row who started tearing up. The other students were talking amongst themselves, so I discreetly leaned over and told her she was more than welcome to go to the ladies’ room if she wished.
She looked back at me and said, “I’m from New Rochelle. I don’t want to go back…”
I’ve spent most of my adulthood assiduously avoiding serious responsibilities and dodging the kinds of obligations that a person really can’t shirk. My failures are legion, but I’ve never failed as a parent or husband. (Purely because I have never attained either heightened state.)
That student from New Rochelle made me realize a truth that froze my bowels: I was the grown-up in the room. The students, while adults themselves, were looking to me for calm and reassurance. I had always conducted myself with scholarly professionalism, but had never considered that I might be in a situation that would require me to place myself in the Danny Tanner or Mike Brady role. To my credit, I did my best to act in a parental manner. We talked about our fears, and I made it clear that politicians and medical authorities would spare no expense and would make use of every resource possible to deal with the emerging problem. After all, it was in their best interest to do so.
My instinct was correct. I knew that the students would feel better if they wrote a poem to release their feelings. The file in which the classes composed those poems froze March 11, 2020 in amber, sliding from the status quo into frantic uneasiness. The students in that 1:50 class expressed themselves by working together to write this poem:
Will I get my room and board money back?
What about all of those uneaten meals,
the chicken patties,
the memories at Alley’s,
where I (totally didn’t because I’m underage)
see a bar fight so lit
because of too many shots of tequila?
Coronavirus…?,
!
Why would Governor Cuomo do this to us?
My hands-on lab classes are now
hands on my phone to watch a YouTube video
about how polycarbonate and nylon feel.
Packing.
What am I gonna take?
What do I leave?
If I don’t get my Xbox,
I might have to read a book.
What’s a good final thought?
goodbye
Those 1:50 students lingered long after the (metaphorical) bell rang their freedom. We didn’t know when or how classes would resume, and remaining in a classroom for as long as possible delayed full immersion into the unknown.
We would eventually reconvene on Zoom. Like the rest of my colleagues, I did my level best to deliver real education in a virtual setting. During the rest of that interrupted semester, I often thought about the last time I left campus, well aware that hundreds, if not thousands, of authorities inside and outside of SUNY were scrambling at that very moment to figure out how to adapt to new circumstances. I felt the same fear and uncertainty as the students were feeling, but my wisdom (such as it is) granted by age and experience left me confident that we would make it through the bleak time in some manner.
Although the worst of the pandemic seems to be behind us — fingers crossed — I often think about the day we were sent home. As the final student walked down the hall on March 11, 2020, I took a deep breath and turned out the lights in MCC 322, already anticipating the time when the Oswego community would be together again. A great deal has happened in two years; even as I experience the normal stresses and frustrations of life and of teaching, it is comforting to think about how working through fear and through dire challenges can harden us all and can further unite us.
