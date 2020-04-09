Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Gusty winds. Snow likely after midnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.