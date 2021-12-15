I drove past someone the other day who, back when I was in a group with him, went by Dick. Now in his new capacity he goes by Richard, and I have to think hard and fast to remember that while speaking to him. But I got thinking, which is what I do? I wondered why anyone named Richard would be called Dick. I can see Rick, or Rich, but if you want to call your son Dick wouldn’t you name him Dichard?
Also, why do they call someone named William-Bill, Robert-Bob or Charles-Chuck? My head is spinning.
And all but one of the Dorothys I know get called Dottie. Why weren’t they just named Dottie to begin with?
I know two people who named their sons John but call them Jack. Is it because there are too many Johns in the world already? Then walk away from the name. Tag him with something you’ll actually use. If it confuses me this much, imagine the kid.
How about Elizabeth? It’s a beautiful name and yet very few of them stick to it. They become Liz, Libby, Liza, Eliza, Beth, Betty, Bitty or Little Bit.
A woman I once lived near named her daughter Annette and then started calling her Nettie. I cringed! I had a Great Aunt Nettie and she was a miserable, cantankerous old fart. She lost her leg to diabetes and retreated to a bed that was set up in the dining room, from where she spewed her misery at us children when we visited. Come to think of it, her real name was Nancy. Still, the name Nettie makes me shudder.
And why would you call someone Hank whose name is Harold? Someone even tried to call our Henry by the name Hank and we put the kibosh on that so fast he got whiplash.
I think naming your child is important because names have meanings and people tend to become those meanings. For instance, Deborah is “the bee.” I take that as “busy as a bee,” which is what I am along with another Debbie I know. I suppose if I took it as “sting like a bee” I might have been mean.
As I think a little harder I realize that I have no idea what my kids’ names mean. My firstborn was going to be Jamie until two weeks before she was born. My soap opera had a new girl named Jody. She was a sweet and cute little blonde. For whatever reason, I switched names. My Jodie came out a sweet and cute little blonde. Who da thought?
My second born had me struggling between Angela, Andrea, or Marsha. Then I stumbled onto a crossword puzzle asking for the identical twin women’s names who did the Doublemint Gum commercials. The answer was Syb and Trish Barnstable. I really liked the name Trish so I shoved the other names right off the table. However, she did not come out tall, blonde, or a twin. Funny thing though, the Hubby’s grandmother was confused and kept calling her Patty.
As for baby number three, I’m not sure where Jeremy came from. I only knew I wanted my son’s nickname to be JJ because a college student I used to wait on wore a team jacket with JJ embroidered into it and it intrigued me. I must have scrolled through baby names until I found a J name that wasn’t overused — you know, like John. I’m just now realizing that I never put my son in hockey or sent him off to college, so he never got a jacket with JJ on it.
Hmmmm. Apparently I’m full of baloney and I’m sorry if I wasted your time with this nonsense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.