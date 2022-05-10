When I was in school my teacher taught us that a good story included the five W’s — who, what, where, when, why and how. Yeah, that’s six but “how” is a necessary component and while it doesn’t start with a “W,” it ends in one, so it gets to be included.
I now have a new “W” word — Wordle. I had no idea what it was but a lot of people I knew would post the word and it would be accompanied by little colored boxes and what seemed to be random numbers. The cat in me was mildly curious but not enough to search it out.
Then one day my granddaughter Celia asked me if I wanted to play Wordle. Aha! It’s a game. You have six chances to guess the chosen word. She told me to type in a five-letter word and it would let me know if any of the letters were right by what color they were. If any of them were green they were in the word and in the right spot. If they were yellow, they were in the word but in the wrong spot, and if they were gray they weren’t in the word at all.
I like a challenge now and then, so I tried it and I liked it. I went to my app store and downloaded Wordle. Ads popped up every minute, like clockwork, so I deleted it. I have little patience for that. I did some investigating. You can only get the real, ad-free Wordle through the New York Times website, and you can only play one game a day. All the other “wordle” apps are ad-annoying frauds.
So I downloaded the real deal onto my iPad and began to play. I went 27 days before they stumped me with “vivid.” Until then it didn’t occur to me you could use the same letters twice. But through it all I learned what the colored boxes and random numbers were. They were your score.
At some point it occurred to me that my scores never posted on Facebook even though I always hit the share button. I clicked on everything that was clickable but got nowhere. I took my iPad to someone whose scores showed up every day to see what I was doing wrong. She couldn’t figure it out either. The only difference between her phone screen and my iPad screen was that she had a black background and I had a white one. I have a feeling I didn’t download it correctly but I’m stuck with it, and apparently there’s no one I can ask.
Plus, to get back to the game, I always have to go into my browser history and load the nytimes/wordle page. Obviously something’s not right, but it tracks my scores so it’s do-able. It’s also quite a brain strain (the game, not the loading). My starter words are always something with multiple vowels like hoist or cream because vowels are key for me and I do pretty well. I can usually get the word by my third or fourth try but there are times when I get down to my last chance or two where I am sweating and frustrated and wondering why I put myself in this predicament — because I’m not leaving until I solve it.
My sister found me a different site where I could play this game all day with no ads. While I like keeping my brain sharp, my nerves can’t take it. There’s a reason you should only play this once a day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.