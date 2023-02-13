So last Friday I got a headache. You might be thinking, “What’s the big deal, everybody gets headaches.”
Except I don’t, at least not like the one I got.
On the rare occasion that my head hurts, I pretty much know it’s my glasses. I hate these glasses and I’m sure I’ve mentioned that at least a few times. I’ve had to stop wearing my earmuffs because they squeeze the arms and make my glasses all askew. And I like my earmuffs. I’ve missed my earmuffs.
So when that happens I take the glasses off, massage my temples for a few minutes and I’m back on track. It didn’t work this time. So I did it again. And again. Hmmm.
Now I had to think back to what I did differently that day. The biggest thing I did was go to the movies to see “80 for Brady.” It was cute, and I like to see the old gals proving they’ve still “got it” even though they have wrinkles. Well not Jane Fonda, I don’t know what she’s done to herself but she is as wrinkle free as a supermodel, only her face doesn’t move. It’s like she’s a Barbie Doll that talks out of somewhere other than her mouth. I’m not trying to be mean, it’s just something I noticed.
While I had a good time, I was now trying to blame my headache on either the recliner I chose or the fact that I finally had to stand up next to the wall and watch the movie kinda-sorta sideways. My hip doesn’t like the recliners unless I’m stuffing my face with popcorn, and I had run out of popcorn thanks to all the previews.
Therefore I tried stretching my neck but it didn’t fix the problem. I massaged it. I heated it. OK, so maybe the headache was from the project I’m working on that requires a lot of cutting and sewing of my scraps. Maybe that was making me tense, so I walked away from it. I headed into the living room where I’ve been picking away at a different project. What if it’s this?
After dinner I took a naproxen, certain it would do the trick. Sweet mother of pearl, it didn’t. My head still pounded. I flung the glasses and just sat there thinking. Ow. Was I thinking too much? Was it stress? Was it diet? Was it a brain tumor? Yeah, that’s where I go in moments like this.
And given the extreme temperature drop that day I had succumbed to wearing my earmuffs anyway, so could that be it? I’m giving in and making an appointment for new glasses, regardless.
I just needed to be patient and wait for bedtime, but it’s hard when you have no good way to while away your time. Using my eyes hurt, so no reading, watching television, sewing, crafting. I-yi-yi. But I would wake up all better.
Only I didn’t. Then a friend emailed me to see if I was OK because we had gone shopping together earlier in the week and now she had strep. Maybe my brain has strep.
Somewhere in the middle of Saturday I recalled a time when my husband had given up coffee and got a doozy of a caffeine headache. Hmmm. I hadn’t had chocolate in four days because I had made sugar cookies. There’s no caffeine in sugar cookies. Is that what this was all about? So I scrounged around and found a small bag of M&M’s. Within a half hour my headache subsided.
Now I know what I’m NOT giving up for Lent.
