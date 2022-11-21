Ever since masks were mandated throughout winter I have been healthy as a horse and vowed to keep up the practice, especially in large crowds. But somehow I managed to catch a cold this week before masking became my seasonal habit. It started with a slightly scratchy throat and runny nose that lasted all of two hours. Sweet! My body was fighting this like a trained boxer. At least until hour three when I felt like I’d been run over by a truck and then beaten for good measure.

My back throbbed to the point where I thought it would be a good idea to have a beer with dinner. For the next half hour I was good, but once the beer wore off I hurt more than when I started. I gave up and went to bed an hour and a half early just to escape it, chugging some Nyquil on the way. I slept like a rock for three hours. The rest of the night was what nightmares are made of.

