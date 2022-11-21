Ever since masks were mandated throughout winter I have been healthy as a horse and vowed to keep up the practice, especially in large crowds. But somehow I managed to catch a cold this week before masking became my seasonal habit. It started with a slightly scratchy throat and runny nose that lasted all of two hours. Sweet! My body was fighting this like a trained boxer. At least until hour three when I felt like I’d been run over by a truck and then beaten for good measure.
My back throbbed to the point where I thought it would be a good idea to have a beer with dinner. For the next half hour I was good, but once the beer wore off I hurt more than when I started. I gave up and went to bed an hour and a half early just to escape it, chugging some Nyquil on the way. I slept like a rock for three hours. The rest of the night was what nightmares are made of.
The next morning the dreaded backache was gone but replaced itself with chills, body aches, and a lack of energy that knocked me on my keister. This was no cold. It must be the flu as I had failed to get the shot yet. What a stupid move. I began an intimate relationship with the woodstove, absorbing its intense heat even though it’s down cellar. Each time I came back up I was ready for a nap.
The next day the body aches were strong as ever, my energy was still zapped, and now I could add a sore throat to the mix. My husband said “You probably have COVID.”
No way! It’s a matter of principle as I refuse to let that ugly mite into my body, but to humor the hubby, I did a home test. You were supposed to wait 15 minutes for the results so I busied myself with chugging yet another jug of water.
“It’s positive Deb.”
“It’s only been five minutes. We still have 10 to go!”
“It’s not going to get any lighter.”
In denial I grabbed another test kit and watched with my own eyes as those two lines lit up like railroad tracks after only three minutes. Despite all my efforts to evade and elude, COVID finally found me. And it was making up for lost time.
I called the doctor and chose not to take the medicine that could keep this from getting worse because I didn’t need five days of nausea and a bad taste in my mouth on top of everything else. He concurred as long as I didn’t get any worse the next day. By 9 p.m. my ears felt like they needed to pop in a dire way and I wondered if I’d lose my hearing over this. Could things really get any worse?
This is no way to live — for me or the hubby. The poor man was blindsided and stuck in his own version of quicksand as he sterilized and re-sterilized everything I’ve ever touched since we moved in, plus took over meals and grocery shopping. We divvied up phones, pens, hand towels and even which part of the refrigerator door handle we would grab. He was in control of the remote at my every whim.
When I informed the kids that I tested positive they asked if Dad moved out yet. I was as surprised as they were that the answer was no. He really stepped up.
Do you know what I hate as much as feeling like this? Letting people down. I had to cancel quilt group even before I knew what was up because I was just so dang tired. I had to miss a meeting that three people were expecting me to pick them up for, plus give up a two-day retreat on the weekend.
Oh, it gets worse. Doc says I can’t be around people until the day before Thanksgiving. Do you think anyone would step inside this house these days? I wouldn’t if I had a choice. What if I was still too tired to put on a meal? What if we start thawing a turkey and the hubby gets sick? I had to cancel Thanksgiving this year, and these tears are real.
I have learned one thing through this ordeal. I’m no candidate for chemo. We’ve all got to die of something, but I want to feel better than this when it happens.
