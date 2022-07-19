A while back my husband was asked to remodel a kitchen for one of our favorite repeat customers. I was confused. He had already remodeled their kitchen a mere seven years before and it was gorgeous. The couple had pulled all the stops in the design and paint choices, and people came for miles just to see it. What on earth was going on?
Eventually it became clear to me but I don’t want to get ahead of myself. All I knew at the time was that they were replacing their appliances and offered them to my husband, which he would work off in trade for them throughout the remodel. Then he told me what he’d done.
“But I don’t need new appliances. I’m happy with the ones I have,” I told him with my arms crossed. He tried to dazzle me with the stainless steel stove that had a fifth grated burner.
“No thank you. But Trish is looking for a better stove. Try her.”
Oh, she wanted the stove so she gave hers to a neighbor and put the new one in place. Uh oh. It was not fitted for propane so she had to buy the part, and by “buy the part” I mean she had to order it and wait for it. Meanwhile she had no stove at all. And after days and days of false promises she brought her old stove back so she could ride out the wait in comfort (if you can call squeezing past two stoves in a small kitchen comfortable).
When it was finally working she discovered to her amazement that she didn’t like it. The fifth burner was a joke if you had large pans in use and there was only one high output burner. She tolerated it for a while and finally pulled out the big bucks for one she liked.
As for the refrigerator, the hubby had not only already claimed it, it was already in the basement having replaced our extra fridge. A fridge, by the way, that had been perfectly fine except that it froze the ice cream so hard I needed a chainsaw. That’s how it ended up being our extra fridge. But now it was our daughter Jodie’s extra fridge.
This new one is a double-doored catastrophic monstrosity that I have come to hate more every day. The shelves are maybe six inches deep, which is barely enough room for a case of be.. I mean soda. There is one shelf unit, a useless flat drawer, and don’t even get me started on the pull-out freezer with a drawer on top that is always in the way. If I had seen it beforehand, it wouldn’t have been allowed past the front door. If I were the Hulk, it would be at the dump right now. The only good thing I can say about it is that it’s better than nothing. I often think of the previous owner and how frustrated she must have been with it.
However, there was still one more appliance left … a toaster oven. Not just any toaster oven either. It had all the bells and whistles and should have sported a much-deserved string of pearls. I gave it its own counter space and I use it for everything — from mere toast to dinner to succulent pies (or so I’m told because I don’t eat pie).
The only problem I had with it (at first) was trying to keep it as clean as the former owner did. She’d had it for seven years. How did she do it? After leaving a few stains I started lining it with foil until one day she called here and I asked for her secret (you’re going to love this).
It looked so pristine because she kept it in the cupboard and it was too heavy to lift out of there. Thus she rarely used it. After finding this out, I tossed the foil and threw caution to the wind. It is well used and well loved. It might as well look the part.
And that, my friends, is probably why the people redid their kitchen. It must have been an excuse to get rid of what wasn’t working for them — or anyone else (my toaster oven excluded).
